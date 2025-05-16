Caribbean couture hits G-Star Raw

The morning after fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, I jump on a virtual call with Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter, the visionaries behind Dutch label Botter. A few days earlier they were named creative directors for G-Star Raw’s premium collections.

Having carved a unique path as creative directors at Nina Ricci between 2018 and 2022, the dynamic duo bring their genderless approach to fashion and that much-loved signature “Caribbean couture” style to the equally eco-friendly G-Star.

Their biggest challenge? Reintroducing Raw Research, the cutting-edge G-Star collection where the fashion lexicon is defined by pushing boundaries, introducing bold, creative ideas, and shaping the future of denim. In January 2026 they will debut their Raw Research collection at Paris Fashion Week, with a first taste coming out next month.

Is this a marriage made in sustainability-fashion heaven?

Herrebrugh: We believe so. For us it’s very important that everything feels natural. We are super excited.

How are you bringing Caribbean couture to G-Star?

Botter: Caribbean couture is about being curious and thinking innovatively. When I think of Caribbean couture I think of my family; they don’t have a lot and work with what they have — it’s working with less material but with a rich feel to it.

G-Star has collaborated with the likes of US musician and designer Pharrell Williams and designer Walter Van Beirendonck in the past. Which collection stood out?

Botter: Walter has been a mentor for a long time, since when we studied at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp. He has a big place in our hearts. Walter is always a big dreamy and we are also big dreamers.