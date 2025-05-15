Style diary: Denim with balls

“Naked dressing” might be banned at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in Italy – sending shock waves through baddies – but fear not, I have found the covetable winter items to not only keep warm, but look stylish too.
Welcome to my winter style diary.
The first entry is denim, thanks to the G-Star Raw x Walter van Beirendonck collection. Ever since the capsule debuted at Paris Fashion Week last June, I have been obsessing over it. This collection challenges the definition (denim is rigid and conservative) and instead embraces design – say hello to bold patterns and futuristic cuts.
The versatility of the collection is undeniable having been sported locally on jazz maestro Nduduzo Makhathini to Afro-pop songbird Msaki, rugby player Hacjivah Dayimani and creative collective Dear Ribane (siblings Manthe, Tebogo and Kaykay).
Who is Van Beirendonck? The bearded Belgian visionary is known for his off-kilter and avant-garde approach to fashion. In the press, he is more often referred to as a member of the Antwerp Six, a term christened to sum up the legacy and influence of fashion designers including Ann Demeulemeester and Dries van Noten who trained at the prestigious Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium, in the early 1980s. While the term captures their genius, it was composed over difficulty to pronounce their tongue-twisting names.
G-Star just announced they will next collaborate with Dutch label Botter, read my exclusive interview with the duo behind the brand Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh in the June Youth issue of SMag on what to expect.
While we wait for Botter’s “Caribbean couture” magic, here are my three favourite items from the G-Star Raw x Walter van Beirendonck collection. The best thing about the collection is that it’s both eco-friendly and genderless.
Image: Jarryd Kleinhans
Image: Supplied
Jeans of my fashion dreams
I have been dreaming of seeing myself in the dark-blue square jeans since I saw a model strut on the runway at Paris Fashion Week. These innovative loose-fitted pants with exaggerated side panels use minimal stitching while experimenting with glue and tape. The result? The fashion drama needed to leave you feeling like every day you are executing the Met Gala’s recent theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. These pants are a showstopper, demanding the attention of every room you enter. They are the right serve to bring to the Doja Cat concert at Hey Neighbour Festival at the end of August. Start mood-boarding, asseblief!
Image: Jarryd Kleinhans
Denim with balls
With this bright-hued cropped crewneck sweatshirt you can don Van Beirendonck’s ballsy approach to fashion and look super fresh at it. The oversized fit with cropped length was made for fashion lovers. The embossed 3D ball graphics on the sleeves, front and back are a style statement you should make all winter long. For a more traditional look, this item is fail-proof to brighten your winter days by adding colour to your looks. Take a cue from Makhathini by layering it to get both style and comfort. If you are ballsy like me, flaunt your midriff and give the people some sexy skin – apologies in advance to the Cannes Film Festival. The style is available in muted colourways, including black and army green for a less edgy statement.
Image: Supplied
Winter wader for modern office fit
Relaxed, comfortable, practical and chic are the four words that came to mind when I saw the loose fit and straight-legged wader. This is a modern twist on a timeless classic. This could also be perfect for business casual dressing. Pair it with a crisp white shirt and tie for the office and switch to a cosy sweater for a night out.
* This article forms part of a content and commercial collaboration with G-Star Raw
Image: Muriel Florence Rieben
Image: Jarryd Kleinhans
