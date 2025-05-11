Celebrity stylist, beauty ambassador and newly-minted author Tshiamo Modisane was named best-dressed on Saturday night at the inaugural Neat Gala.
As part of her win, she will jet off to KZN for an all-access Durban July experience, where she will further show off her winning style. Modisane also won a R20,000 cash prize.
The inaugural Savanna Neat Gala held at the luxurious Houghton Hotel in Houghton, Johannesburg, attracted A-listers Zamani Mbatha, Mohale Motaung, Moshe Ndiki, Mpho "Popps" Modikoane, Celeste Ntuli, Farieda Metsileng, Nkanyiso Makhanya, Nina Hastie, Phupho Gumede, Tsitsi Chiumya and Lasizwe Dambuza.
The event took place under the dress code theme Supahfine Tailoring: Neat Style – a satirical play of fashion's big night the Met Gala, which took place in New York on Monday.
“I’m overwhelmed with emotions because I hardly win competitions. It's a huge thing for me. More than anything, it feels good to be recognised for the effort I put into looking the part and sticking to the theme," Modisane said.
IN PICS | Tshiamo Modisane, Zamani Mbatha, Lasizwe rock fine tailoring at Neat Gala
Modisane thrilled with best-dressed accolade
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Modisane aced the fashion theme in a tailored House of Ole suit.
“I was obsessed with this year’s Met Gala theme, but I wanted to put a twist on this. It’s House of Ole and a two-piece with Asian influence," she said.
“I heard today that the theme for the Durban July is Marvels of Africa, of which I need to sit down and decide what I’ll be wearing."
Modisane last attended the Durban July in 2018.
“It's weird because when I listened to the radio today, when I was commuting back from my book signing, I thought to myself that it has been seven years since I attended the Durban July and the only time I would go was when I was working,” she said.
The night included a three-course meal with comedienne Hastie hosting as her alter ego Savanna Wintour – parodying American Vogue editor Anna Wintour – in a 1950s retro blazer and pencil skirt ensemble.
Image: Supplied
On the red carpet, Modikoane looked dapper in a wave of blue and aureate brocade by designer Nao Serati.
“I’m wearing a beautiful earth mineral suit. If you think of minerals, this is vibranium from the mountains of Wakanda,” he said.
Ntuli stunned in a sparkly two-toned leopard skin blazer dress with glittery platforms.
“Sticking to the theme of the Met Gala, I went for my sister’s designs, who always dresses me up. This is from Amelia Warehouse and she always does the blazer dress for me, so we went for the longer version with the slit,” said Ntuli.
Mbatha set to appear next in the second season of Shaka iLembe looked suave in a suit and tie look, bringing the fashion drama with the outerwear in the form of a red snakeskin Rich Mnisi cropped jacket with faux fur lining.
*The article forms part of a content and commercial collaboration with Savanna
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
