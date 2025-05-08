Style guide to inspire fashionistas at the Neat Gala

The 77th annual Met Gala may be done and dusted, but its celebrity stardust and fashion flamboyance live on.
This Saturday, Mzansi will get a chance to showcase avant-garde and high fashion style at the Savanna Neat Gala.
Taking place in Houghton, Johannesburg, the gala’s dress code theme of Supahfine: Tailoring Neat Style encourages attendees to put a lighthearted satirical spin on global fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala.
Taking a cue from this year’s Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, SMag has compiled a style guide to inspire the fit at the Neat Gala.
Go big or go home
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Go big or go home
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Actor Colman Domingo donned two ensembles at the Met. The 55-year-old Sing Sing actor arrived in a priestly, royal blue Valentino cape before unveiling a classic monochromatic checked suit with different prints. Take his cue at the Neat Gala and come as Miss Party and do an outfit change. If you are looking for more structured drama, pull a Whoopi Goldberg in Thom Browne and rock a monochromatic ensemble with a top hat and mesh to create the illusion of a fascinator.
Hair-raising drama
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Taking inspiration from homegirl Tyla, invest in a dirty blonde choppy pixie à la Josephine Baker. The 23-year-old completed her look with a cold-shoulder Jacquemus gown and flowing train. If you’ve been dreaming of serving a different kind of hair, give long and loose braided locks a go. Draw inspiration from expectant mother Rihanna in Marc Jacobs, who wore her braided locks over her shoulder.
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Modern tailoring
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The inspired, delicious cream-hued ensemble worn by Zendaya (in Louis Vuitton) and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner, were classic examples of heroic modern tailoring. For the ladies, slip into a feminine, slim-fitting suit with a floppy hat that rims the eyes. Gents, channel the Spanish flair of Hamilton’s fit with a playful spin on shades of white and cream.
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Showstopper diva
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Classic diva, Diana Ross, stunned the Gala crowd with an ivory sparkled and feathery (yoh!) train that engulfed the blue carpet. The look was created by Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie. At the Neat Gala, you have full permission to bring your best and pull out all your show-stopper notes.
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Accessories please!
Image: Mario Anzuoni
What the Birken?! Lauryn Hill was a buttery yellow fashion tornado on the carpet with her turquoise Birkin handbag that shared the spotlight. Have fun with statement accessories that will be your fashion spokesperson for the night.
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Sexy baddy
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Hello sexy! There is nothing sexier than a woman’s pins in good sheer hosiery, inspired by Doja Cat in Marc Jacobs. Elongate those legs with sheer hosiery under leather shorts or a cutesy skirt, without having to go in a bodysuit with skyscraper heels.
