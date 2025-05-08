Fashion & Beauty

Style guide to inspire fashionistas at the Neat Gala

Dress code encourages attendees to put a lighthearted satirical spin on global fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala

08 May 2025 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Whoopi Goldberg poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York
Image: Mario Anzuoni

The 77th annual Met Gala may be done and dusted, but its celebrity stardust and fashion flamboyance live on.

This Saturday, Mzansi will get a chance to showcase avant-garde and high fashion style at the Savanna Neat Gala.

Taking place in Houghton, Johannesburg, the gala’s dress code theme of Supahfine: Tailoring Neat Style encourages attendees to put a lighthearted satirical spin on global fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala.

Taking a cue from this year’s Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, SMag has compiled a style guide to inspire the fit at the Neat Gala.

 

Go big or go home

Colman Domingo, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Actor Colman Domingo donned two ensembles at the Met. The 55-year-old Sing Sing actor arrived in a priestly, royal blue Valentino cape before unveiling a classic monochromatic checked suit with different prints. Take his cue at the Neat Gala and come as Miss Party and do an outfit change. If you are looking for more structured drama, pull a Whoopi Goldberg in Thom Browne and rock a monochromatic ensemble with a top hat and mesh to create the illusion of a fascinator.

 

Hair-raising drama

Tyla poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York.
Image: Mario Anzuoni

Taking inspiration from homegirl Tyla, invest in a dirty blonde choppy pixie à la Josephine Baker. The 23-year-old completed her look with a cold-shoulder Jacquemus gown and flowing train. If you’ve been dreaming of serving a different kind of hair, give long and loose braided locks a go. Draw inspiration from expectant mother Rihanna in Marc Jacobs, who wore her braided locks over her shoulder.

Rihanna poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute
Image: Mario Anzuoni

Modern tailoring

Zendaya poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute
Image: Mario Anzuoni

The inspired, delicious cream-hued ensemble worn by Zendaya (in Louis Vuitton) and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner, were classic examples of heroic modern tailoring. For the ladies, slip into a feminine, slim-fitting suit with a floppy hat that rims the eyes. Gents, channel the Spanish flair of Hamilton’s fit with a playful spin on shades of white and cream.

Met Gala Co-Chair Lewis Hamilton poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute
Image: Mario Anzuoni

Showstopper diva

Diana Ross poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York
Image: Mario Anzuoni

Classic diva, Diana Ross, stunned the Gala crowd with an ivory sparkled and feathery (yoh!) train that engulfed the blue carpet. The look was created by Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie. At the Neat Gala, you have full permission to bring your best and pull out all your show-stopper notes.

Diana Ross poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City
Image: Mario Anzuoni

Accessories please! 

Lauryn Hill poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute
Image: Mario Anzuoni

What the Birken?! Lauryn Hill was a buttery yellow fashion tornado on the carpet with her turquoise Birkin handbag that shared the spotlight. Have fun with statement accessories that will be your fashion spokesperson for the night.

Lauryn Hill poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York.
Image: Mario Anzuoni

Sexy baddy

Doja Cat poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute
Image: Mario Anzuoni

Hello sexy! There is nothing sexier than a woman’s pins in good sheer hosiery, inspired by Doja Cat in Marc Jacobs. Elongate those legs with sheer hosiery under leather shorts or a cutesy skirt, without having to go in a bodysuit with skyscraper heels.   

*The article forms part of a content and commercial collaboration with Savanna 

