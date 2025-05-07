Local designers David Tlale and Thebe Magugu flew the SA flag high in New York City by making their fashion debut on Monday night at the 77th annual Met Gala – widely regarded as the Oscars of fashion.
Businesswoman and founder of African Fashion International (AFI) Precious Moloi-Motsepe stunned in a Tlale ensemble walking the blue carpet. Magugu dressed Canadian fashion designer Aurora James and US model Ivy Getty.
Tyla joined the long list of A-listers in attendance, including Rihanna, Doja Cat, Halle Berry, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Zendaya, Diana Ross and more.
Tlale tells Sowetan that after 20 years in the fashion business, this was a dream come true:
What does this moment signify for you?
Being recognised on a platform such as the Met Gala is humbling. For a woman like Dr Precious to trust us with an outfit that is a make-or-break in this industry was a big assignment, and we don’t take it lightly. Even though we have been doing this for 22 years, there was a lot of pressure of having to put the look together and make sure that we nail it as it’s supposed to be. The moment was affirming of the journey we have been yearning for, which is to build a global brand proudly made in SA. All eyes were on us, not only representing the David Tlale brand, but also that we represent the SA fashion industry. It’s a nod that our international journey has taken off on a major scale.
Tlale reignites brand with stunning outfit at Met Gala
All hail, David Tlale at Met Gala
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
How did you feel when you saw Moloi-Motsepe on the blue carpet?
When she walked down the carpet, I felt goosebumps. Even though we have done international runways and showcases before, when she stepped on the carpet, there was this beautiful, amazing moment. We played it safe but elegant, and in 10 to 15 years, when we look back, it needs to be relevant, and anyone can say I have to reference this look with pride.
How did you interpret the fashion theme?
Black Dynamism is about self-expression. We made sure to embrace who Dr Precious is and not forget what the David Tlale brand stands for, which is craftsmanship and beautiful fabrications. The design is much more architectural and tailored, and she felt comfortable in it. It was not a typical suit inspired by the theme, but also had drama. We fused three different elements for Dr Precious; the asymmetric jacket is fused with a ball gown asymmetric skirt, tailored pants, and corseted with the lace-up inside and a zipper to make sure she feels sexy, powerful and regal. And finally, the headpiece says she is a distinctive African woman. The outfit’s fabric was made in SA and is part of our autumn/winter collection that we will be launching soon.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
What did you think of the Met overall?
Zendaya looked beautiful and crisp in a classic tailored suit, and Rihanna did a beautiful job as well in Marc Jacobs, with tailoring that embraced her pregnancy.
Is this a dream come true?
The Met Gala was an amazing platform to reignite and relaunch the David Tlale brand in the US and globally. It affirmed to us that dreams do come true and to never give up. Last night felt like the journey was just beginning again, even though we are 22 years into the business. And it advocates to young people that dreams do come true, and that it is possible to do it.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
