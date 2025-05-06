IN PICS | Tyla, Doechii, Rihanna, Precious Moloi-Motsepe ate at Met Gala

It was high fashion mayhem at the 77th edition of the Met Gala in the early hours of Tuesday morning local time.
The high fashion spectacle that exudes couture flamboyance and elegance returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute for the first Monday of May in New York City.
Fashion’s Night Out attracts A-listers, socialites and influential personalities. The exclusive and discreet guest list is only revealed on the night as guests arrive to strut the red carpet.
The art and fashion exhibition this season is titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
A-listers in attendance include Tyla, Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Teyana Taylor, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, Lala Lisa, Halle Berry, Taraji P Henson, Lauryn Hill, Kim Kardashian, Diana Ross and more.
The co-chairs for the soirée were LeBron James, Williams, Domingo, Hamilton and A$AP Rocky. James did not attend due to a knee injury.
It was all about making a statement from glitzy durags, fantastical hats and inspired periodic fashion tailored to the heavens.
Here are the best looks:
Tyla
Tyla
It's two for two as Tyla made her second appearance on the prestigious red carpet. The 23-year-old songstress wore a pinstriped cream gown with a flowing train by Jacquemus.
Precious Moloi-Motsepe
Flying the SA flag, the 62-year-old co-founder of African Fashion International (AFI) and businesswoman dazzled in a local designer David Tlale. Motsepe wore a sandy graphic print pantsuit with tailored flared trousers, assymetrical bodice design and structured peplum that flowed into a train.
Rihanna
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 37-year-old multi-hyphenate superstar revealed her third baby bump in a stunning deconstructed pinstriped men's coat gown by Marc Jacobs.
Lauryn Hill
Image: Mario Anzuoni
What in the Birkin? The 49-year-old musician and her blue Hermes Birkin Kelly handbag made their gala debut in a butter yellow custom suit (complete with matching umbrella and train) by Emefa Cole.
Diana Ross
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 81-year-old fabulously shut down the red carpet dripping in sparkles and feathers, down to her platform wedges. Ross wore a dazzling cold-shoulder gown with a wide-brimmed hat lined with white feathers created by Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie. The showstopper was the feather train, which took many hands to lift.
Lewis Hamilton
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 40-year-old British Formula One driver wore a cream-inspired Spanish matador ensemble by designer Wales Bronner.
Halle Berry
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 58-year-old Oscar winner had all eyes on her in a custom Laquan Smith nude gown with alternating clear panelling that revealed Miss Berry’s sexy silhouette. She completed the look with a satin coat tail, statement diamond neckpiece and a black demure pillbox hat with mesh net.
Jaden Smith
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 26-year-old fashion risk-taker wore a custom Ozwald Boateng gunpowder grey suiting with fawn graphic print cape complete with a face statement wire art wrapped around his face.
Doechii
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Another first, the 29-year-old Grammy-winning rapper made her Met debut in style in custom Louis Vuitton (even marking her cheek with the LV monogram) tailcoat and shorts co-ord in the fashion house's classic checkerboard print complete with burgundy silk bow, cigar and 'fro.
Colman Domingo
Image: Mario Anzuoni
As co-chair of the evening’s festivities, it's only befitting to have two looks. For the first look, the 55-year-old actor wore a royal blue Valentino cape with embellishments around the neckline, which covered his second look – a classic checkered suit also by Valentino.
Doja Cat
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 29-year-old pop star turned up the heat in a pinstriped Marc Jacobs bodysuit blazer with oversized shoulders and tiger print details, revealing sexy legs in hosiery. She completed the look with a 'fro and skyscraper heels
Alton Mason
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 27-year-old American actor and model revealed his chiselled chest in a heart-shaped iridescent cut-out jacket with matching trousers by Boss. Mason polished off the look with matching shiny boots and eye patch and black hat and cape.
Zendaya
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 28-year-old American actor stunned in a Louis Vuitton tailored cream three-piece suit complete with under the eyes wide brim hat.
Tracee Ellis Ross
The 52-year-old actor known for her bold fashion choices wore oversized theatrical suiting by Marc Jacobs, complete with a fuchsia bow.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The couple exuded a couple of goals in a complementary pinstriped Moncler ensemble. Keys completed her look with an oversized pillowy cape and fringed headpiece.
Shaboozey
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 29-year-old rapper looked suave in fine, detailed tiger print charcoal suiting contrasted with a turquoise and black beaded vest by Robert Wun. He completed the look with a matching printed wide-brim hat.
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 52-year-old musician and Louis Vuitton men's creative director wore a cardigan-inspired double-breasted blazer with flared tailored trousers. Lasichanh wore a leather body suit and jacket with monogrammed hosiery complete with a fluffy LV bag.
Sabrina Carpenter
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 25-year-old Expresso hit-maker showed off her youthfulness in a steamy burgundy body suit and shrinking blazer ensemble by Louis Vuitton with floating pieces.
Coco Jones
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 27-year-old actor and singer looked angelic in tailored cream and white suiting that dripped into an ornate embroidery ensemble by Manish Malhotra.
Demi Moore
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 62-year-old American actor had jaws dropping in a shimmering Thom Browne pinstriped white and black gown with a sculptural headpiece and flowing train.
Teyana Taylor
The 34-year-old American actor and choreographer stepped onto the carpet in an intricate showstopper ensemble by legendary costume designer Ruth. E. Carter.
Aurora James
The 41-year-old Canadian fashion designer stepped out onto the Gala’s with custom ensemble by local designer Thebe Magugu, marking this as his first couture outing.
