IN PICS | Mawelele, Bassie and Woodblock DJs win big at Metro FM Music Awards

04 May 2025 - 13:55
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Mawelele won big at the Metro FM Music Awards.
Image: Supplied

Bassie, K.O, Naledi Aphiwe, Mawelele, Emtee, Xolly Mncwango, Mörda, Makhadzi, Usimamane and Woodblock DJs were the big winners at the 2025 Metro FM Music Awards at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night. 

Rising star Mawelele emerged as the dark horse to win Best R&B song for All My Life, featuring rapper Kwesta. He beat industry titans, including Elaine, Langa Mavuso, Nanette, Tellaman, Nasty C and Shekhinah.

“I couldn’t believe that my name was written and was being called out,” Mawelele told Sowetan after his win. “I broke down and cried as I was walking to the stage.

“I’m new to the game and I’m grateful that Metro FM gave me the opportunity to take such a big award. My biggest wish from the public is for them to keep supporting and affording me the opportunity to work with a whole lot of artists through collaborations, which I believe in. I’d like to one day work with Nasty C and K.O; internationally, it has to be Justin Bieber. I want to work, I’m ready to work.”

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter (birth name Ntokozo Wandile Mawelele), was a two-time winner.

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele.
Image: Supplied

He also won Best African Pop Song for Romeo & Juliet, a collaboration with his girlfriend, Naledi Aphiwe.

“I didn’t think I’d win. The competition was quite tough, but it’s been a great year for Naledi and I. With this one, I had a good amount of confidence that we’d take it,” Mawelele said.

“With this award, I can see that the possibilities are endless. My goal is to be the next king of R&B who comes from SA.”

K.O
Image: Supplied

Rapper K.O took home Best Hip Hop Song for Too Much featuring Nasty C.

“This is a beautiful moment for me because I’m receiving this award in my home province, Mpumalanga,” he said. “It also speaks to and solidifies the years I’ve put into my music.

“I dedicate this award to the fans ... it’s never been about winning anything but merely the beautiful journey that one takes, which I’m grateful for.”

On the fashion front, Luthando “LootLove” Shosha stunned on the black carpet in a creation by Scalo.

Luthando Shosha.
Image: Supplied

“Tonight we’re giving flowers and crowning people who make us dance, make us cry or keep us company when nobody else will,” she said.

Her co-host, Scoop Makhathini (birth name Siyabonga Ngwekazi), donned creamy Xhosa dotted layers in honour of his late father.

“For me, greatness starts from my family lineage. My dad passed away in 2017, so I’m wearing his regalia that he used to wear to important ceremonies at home,” he said.

Scoop Makhathini.
Image: Supplied

“Hence, I thought what better way to open up these awards than by honouring the man who gives me these blessings, along with the ancestors he rose with.”

Kwaito legends TKZee and gospel legend Rebecca Malope received honorary Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Performers on the night included K.O, Usimamane, Langa Mavuso and Bassie. Bassie’s hit Kwelanga 2.0 featuring M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft Tman Xpress, and LeeMckrazy won Best Music Video, Best Amapiano Song and Best Collaboration.

Limpopo dance queen Makhadzi was crowned Artist of the Year, while gospel superstar Xolly Mncwango won Best Female Artist and Best Gospel Album for Unusual. 

Other winners included Usimamane for Best Male Artist, Blaq Diamond for Best Duo/Group, Emtee for Best Produced Album and Mörda for Best Styled Artist. 

To close off the night, Woodblock DJs performed their song Skuta Baba, followed by Focalistic, who sealed the night off with his chart-topping hit, Biri Marung, featuring Ego Slimflow, Mr Pilato, and Tebogo G Mashego.

Skuta Baba won Best Viral Challenge and Song of the Year.

Lamiez Holworthy
Image: Supplied
Bassie
Image: Supplied
Langa Mavuso
Image: Supplied
Teko Modise and Wiseman Zitha
Image: Supplied
Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena and Proverb
Image: Supplied
Blaq Diamond.
Image: Supplied
Rebecca Malope
Image: Supplied
L-tido and Dineo Ranaka
Image: Supplied
Emtee
Image: Supplied
Kuhle Adams
Image: Supplied
Woodblock DJs
Image: Supplied
DJ Sabby
Image: Supplied
Kwenzo Ngcobo and Zanele Potelwa
Image: Supplied
Tkzee
Image: Supplied
LootLove
Image: Supplied

