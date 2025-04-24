When fashion week calls, SMaggers not only answer but also show up in style.
The 28th SA Fashion Week (SAFW) spring/summer edition kicks off on Thursdayat The Forum in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
The next three days on the local fashion calendar belongs to content creators, socialites and celebrities fighting for their spot on the “frow”.
Fifteen designers, including Gert-Johan Coetzee, Thabo Makhetha, Tiger Blue, Rubicon, Naked Ape, Bam Collective, Beach Cult and Oyama Gonintebe will showcase.
Tonight, all eyes will be on SAFW New Talent Search finalists. Eight emerging designers will each send seven looks down the runway, embodying their unique brand DNA, innovative designs and commitment to sustainability. At stake? R20,000 grand prize to launch a dream.
Prolific past winners include David Tlale, Jacques van der Watt (Black Coffee), Mmuso Maxwell, Artho Eksteen and Thando Ntuli (Munkus). Tadiwanashe Kaparipari will look to etch her name among them.
What to expect at SA Fashion Week
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official Fashion Week runway photographer
Image: SUPPLIED
“The decision to go for one of the biggest fashion platforms in SA was to challenge myself, be immersed in the world of fashion and see what others are doing,” Kaparipari says.
The 23-year-old emerging designer has already won the top prize at the Rocking the Daisies Festival Fashion Talent Search in Cape Town last year. “The theme for Daisies was ‘Into the Stars’ and my designs were bold and vibrant, using texture. It gave me a push to know that I am capable of being on these platforms,” she says.
“My mother liked the way the announcer pronounced my name. She felt power in it and she suggested I use my name as a brand name. My name is common in Zimbabwe, so I wanted it to be slightly different. My full name [Tadiwanashe] means ‘We are loved by God' [in Shona] and my brand name, which is my name split up [Tadi wa Nashe] means ‘We belong to God'.”
Born in Harare, Kaparipari moved to SA at seven. She holds a bachelor of arts in fashion design from Stadio School of Fashion, where she graduated last year.
Image: SUPPLIED
She attributes her faith to her creative design process. “The collection is inspired by the story of Deborah in the Bible. She was a strong woman – a poet, singer, songwriter, judge and prophetess – she was multi-hyphenated. I wanted to create a collection that is fit for women who are doing many things and not simply one type of woman. I use my faith in God to gain creativity. I believe that because we have a creator who created everything, that is where I should be gaining my source of creativity.
Kaparipari’s SAFW collection will feature modern pieces of African luxury themes with subtle custom prints. She cleverly makes use of upcycled upholstery that resembles denim and exaggerated silhouettes. “In grade 10, I asked my mother for a sewing machine as a birthday gift and my passion for fashion began to grow. Asking for a sewing machine was after I had decided that I wanted to pursue fashion and my mom took a chance on me,” she says.
“Fashion for me comes naturally and I find comfort in it. It is something I naturally gravitate towards and it seeps into every part of my life. I’m just constantly thinking about fashion and my brain is always on a creative mode.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/ Official Fashion Week runway photographer
