In Pics | Kim Jayde, Doowap, Khosi Twala sizzle at SAFW opening party

The official SA Fashion Week (SAFW) opening party on Tuesday night encouraged attendees to give their best interpretation of “quiet luxury”.
So who was there to give understated elegance a Mzansi twist?
Tshiamo Modisane, DJ Doowop, Yaya Mavundla, Nirvana Nokwe, Khosi Twala, Kim Jayde, Khaya Dladla, Lamiez Holworthy, Tumi Powerhouse, Zanele Potelwa, Mzukisi Mbane (Imprint ZA), Mordecai Ngubane, Yuri Pailman, Siphosihle Masango, Siyabonga Mtshali (Siyababa Atelier), Mpumelelo Dhlamini (Ezoketho), Kayise Ngqula, Sabelo Hadebe, Siphesihle Vazi, Phupho Gumede, K Naomi, Natasha Joubert, Mulisa Mudau, Ole Ledimo (House of Ole), Esihle Siwela, Ayanda Nhlapo and DJ Sabby.
SMag caught up with them on the red carpet on the inspiration behind the looks:
Image: Rageinc Production
Image: Rageinc Production
Tshiamo Modisane
Nothing says luxury than a simple black and white, a monochromatic look. So, I said to myself, let me dress as if I’m going to the office. I could be the CEO or the wife to the CEO. I just wanted to keep it simple, elegant and classy. Right now, my fashion inspiration is Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, and the creative director of British Vogue cover for this month and all the girls that are doing the things locally.
DJ Doowop
This look is giving the 90s hit show, The Nanny, but now we’re bringing it back. It’s like the 80s with the big hair and two pieces. I think Doechii is killing it, Lady Gaga, who is always ahead of the time, Azealia Banks, FKA Twigs and artists who are living in the future and of course, me – I’m my favourite fashion inspiration.
Kim Jayde
I wanted to bring a little bit of sexy. [This dress] is covered up in front and it’s like a party on the side. Zendaya is my fashion inspiration. I feel like she switches it up consistently and makes you proud to be a woman of colour. She loves working with black fashion stylists and always kills it.
Khaya Dladla
When I told my stylist that the theme was “quiet luxury”, she said to me, “But you’re not that quiet, but let’s see”. She then said, “Let’s do tailoring rather than quiet”.
