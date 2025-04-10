What to wear at the comedy awards

Side-splitting laughter will be the order of the day as Mzansi crowns the best we have to offer in comedy this weekend.
Nina Hastie and Carvin H Goldstone will host the 12th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards to be staged on Saturday at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Joburg. Well-known comedians Mashabela Galane, Mel Jones, Thabiso Mhlongo, Bexta Ndabalime, Céline Tshika and Kagiso KG Mokgadi are confirmed to attend.
Nominees this year include Tsitsi Chiumya, Celeste Ntuli, Sifiso Nene, Khanyisa Bunu, Thabo “Summary” Kgaphola, Mpho Popps Modikoane, Ngosa Kangwa, Daniele du Plessis, Keketso Hutamo, Khanyisile Ngwenya and Wesley King.
Taking cue from this year's tagline “Comics Do it Best!”, SMag has curated a style guide for attendees inspired by international runways with muted tones of pastel yellow, grey and silver:
Image: Kristy Sparow
A touch of gold
Image: Kristy Sparow
This one is for the winners. The safe-haven commodity looks good in bars and glitters on fashion ensembles. The key to nail the wow factor of this metallic shade is to give it all the attention by pairing it with a monochromatic outfit. This way of dressing is perfect for adding pop to layers of clothing on chilly evenings.
As seen on the runway at Balmain menswear, a model walked the showcase in a metallic golden biker helmet in an all-black monochromatic fit, complete with a matching aureate clutch. On the same runway, a model walked the show in a monochrome liquorice black hooded suit ensemble accented with golden armbands and belts.
Vitamin C
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Hues of citrus such as lemon, orange and tangerine are often not your go-to autumn and winter colourways. However, when paired with deep warm tones such as toasted cinnamon, burgundy and brown sugar, they sweeten the tangy fashion antioxidant. As seen at Saint Laurent, models walked in ensembles in shades of mustard oversized jackets complemented by deep plum leather gloves.
Ladies, a good pair of high-shine sheer hosiery with stilettos elevates an outfit to the next level. Another chic fashion spin is to opt for an all-citrus-inspired look with a creative spin on colour-blocking, as seen on the runway with a model wearing a mustard oversized mock neck sweater paired with an orange pencil skirt.
Daytime drama
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Is it possible to serve drama before teatime? Oh yes! This reimagined spin on the daytime frock is every fashion girl’s dream, stitching whimsical allure with romance and red carpet glamour. To tone down the drama of the train, pair the dress with a pastel colourway. For chilly evenings, insulate those pins by matching sheer hosiery to the dress.
As seen at Givenchy, a model walked the showcase in a tangy lemon ruffled chiffon tea-length frock with a floor train mimicking her every move. This silhouette can be equally impressive in knitwear – can you imagine a knit dress with a glorious train trailing behind?
Image: Handout
Deconstructed suiting
Image: Francois Durand
In search of a happy fusion between polished and laid-back? We’ve got you. Try on the hybrid shorts-trouser for size. This fashion baby will be great for a girl's night at the comedy show. This look is guaranteed to drum up some comedic relief among your friends.
As seen at Louis Vuitton, a model walked the showcase in a structured peplum mini-dress paired with hybrid shorts-trouser and metallic silver footwear.
Tailor-made
Image: Kristy Sparow
High shine suiting incorporates the sexiness of the classic suit with the sparkle of evening-wear. The iridescence or shimmer of the suit catches light, which gives the wearer the appearance of style and suavity. On the night, break up the suit; either opt for the blazer or mesh vest paired with complementary trousers and patent loafers.
Should you favour the shiny trousers, pair them with a chest-hugging knit golfer and faux leather bomber (both from the same colour family) and combat boots. As seen at Louis Vuitton menswear, a model walked the showcase in a monochrome high gloss graphite grey suit complete with patent shoes and accessories.
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto
