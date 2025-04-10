Classics rewritten: Top grooming tips
From 1990s’ baller rebellion to a remix of the 1920s, revived trends are showing their fun side.
The evolution of male grooming practices has seen routines go from being a basic means of cleanliness to being a sign of the times, a status marker, and even an act of rebellion.
Now, it is all about self-expression and experimentation. Gents just want to have fun — and it shows, as grooming trends step away from uniformity and instead create pockets of individuality and creativity that borrow from old-school classics.
Trending: Retro replay
Play back the classics as the streets and red carpets remaster them with a new tune.
Micro-trend: Let it (side) burn: Mix a little Motown into your grooming as 1970s influences are seen in hair trends by way of supersized lamb-chop sideburns. Sported by retro icons such as Stevie Wonder, these are making a niche comeback as wide, triangular, neatly trimmed sideburns that give a cool, retro twist to modern styles such as fades, braids, dreadlocks, and Afros.
Moustache comeback: When it comes to facial hair, it’s pretty much been a toss-up between being part of the beard gang or rocking some strategic stubble. But with the growing influence of the 1920s and more flair to grooming, moustaches are coming out tops as the facial hair to rock. Less 1980s thick, chevron ’stache and more of a cleaner, almost pencil-thin variety, the modern moustache is best served on its own or paired with a goatee.
1950s barbering: Vintage barbering is putting its stamp firmly on the present as old-school barbering techniques and haircuts return with a twist. Taking inspiration from the 1950s, gents are turning to classic retro cuts that Andre3000 and Prince would be proud of — the pompadour, side part, and slick back, which champion a clean, structured sophistication, now merge with modern skin fades, beard blowouts, and textured tops.
Y2K revival: Blame it on Kendrick Lamar’s Celine flared jeans at the Super Bowl halftime show, but the resurgence of Y2K is only gaining more momentum. A growing revival since 2020, Y2K is spilling over into grooming, bringing about a nostalgic refresh. Think frosted hair tips, famed by boy bands and athletes, slowly resurfacing atop of dreadlocks, with the tips dyed coppery blonde, paired with a clean line-up.
Rodman rebellion: Classic cuts are getting an injection of colour by way of vibrant dye jobs that give a nod to 1990s’ bad-boy icon and US basketball player Dennis Rodman, known for his brightly coloured hair and rebellious grooming choices. The modern spin on buzz cuts, waves, and fades, is seen on celebrities such as Usher and Chris Brown, who all turn to punchy hair colours such as green, turquoise blue, chrome, orange, and pastel pink.
1920s renaissance: A renewed look at the past is bringing about a new-found love for the 1920s. Take your cue from musician Omar Apollo and turn to male makeup inspired by the era. Think tight-lined smoky waterlines, diffused blush swept across the cheeks, and a healthy, natural glow to skin. As men step away from the idea that makeup feminises the face, 1920s-inspired makeup is being used to discreetly enhance male features to look more sophisticated and masculine.
Moustache reboot
Tips to choose the right style for your face shape:
1. If you have a square face. Your strong jaw is the perfect canvas for traditional fuller moustaches such as the chevron, as the face’s width can support more facial hair along the upper lip. Try moustache styles such as the horseshoe that will elongate the face.
2. If you have an oval face. Try to experiment with different, more adventurous styles, such as the pencil moustache, as your face suits almost any ’stache. Try to follow the natural shape of the face as there is no need to counteract any face shape imbalances.
3. If you have a round face. Try not to go for wide styles, features are rounder and set wide apart, but keep your moustache style quite narrow, like the lampshade or pencil style, with a length that’s aligned with the corners of the mouth or extends just past.
4. If you have a triangular face. It’s best to try balance out the length of the chin with the rest of the face. Go for thick moustache styles like the chevron that will shorten the face’s length or a beard ’stache that will narrow a long chin.