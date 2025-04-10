Classics rewritten: Top grooming tips

The evolution of male grooming practices has seen routines go from being a basic means of cleanliness to being a sign of the times, a status marker, and even an act of rebellion.

Now, it is all about self-expression and experimentation. Gents just want to have fun — and it shows, as grooming trends step away from uniformity and instead create pockets of individuality and creativity that borrow from old-school classics.

Trending: Retro replay

Play back the classics as the streets and red carpets remaster them with a new tune.

Micro-trend: Let it (side) burn: Mix a little Motown into your grooming as 1970s influences are seen in hair trends by way of supersized lamb-chop sideburns. Sported by retro icons such as Stevie Wonder, these are making a niche comeback as wide, triangular, neatly trimmed sideburns that give a cool, retro twist to modern styles such as fades, braids, dreadlocks, and Afros.