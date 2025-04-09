Fashion & Beauty

Rewrite classics with these new makeup trends

Denial may be a river, but not when it comes to musician Doechii’s viral revival of face tape — she has turned it into a beauty statement.

09 April 2025 - 09:00
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
Doechii.
Doechii.
Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

It’s out with the old to rewrite the new as the runways flip the script on beloved staples.

Makeup: Class act

From red lips to razor liner, classic trends enter their second act with a reimagined twist.

Red-hot mess: If red lipstick could go “off duty”, this is what it would look like. At Moschino, classic red lips took a break from their refined, considered character and entered a messier, worn-off territory. Lips were made to look severely lived-in, whether roughly outlined with just a red lip liner or with lipstick nonchalantly smeared on with a brush or the fingertips. 

Try: Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick in 525, R700; Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don’t Stop, R660.

Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

Anime lashes: Inspired by Japanese anime and manga characters, eyes are made to look round, doe-eyed, and cartoon-like with individual false lashes. At Fiorucci, models were sent out with spiky lash clusters applied in different lengths along the top and bottom lashes, creating an exaggerated fanned-out doll look, which was amplified with mascara.

Try: MAC Lash in 85 Sexpot Lash, R420; Benefit BADgal Bounce Volumizing Mascara, R575.

Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

3D liner: When it comes to a classic, black, winged liner, we love ours super black and with a razor-sharp finish. At Antonio Marras, the memo was taken one step further with a reimagined “flick-outside-the-lines” approach. Models sported eyeliner that hugged the top and bottom lash lines but was super elongated, thanks to a slither of black cardboard attached to the outer corner, creating a 3D-liner illusion that extended past the face.

Try: Byredo Kajal Pencil in Kali Kali, R610; Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in Cuz I’m Black, R595.

Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

Inverted alien nails: Put those French tips on hold and take a cue from rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the update we didn’t know we needed — inverted nails. Also seen at Chet Lo, this futuristic, alien-like manicure is bizarrely intriguing, with long, iridescent press-on nails applied onto a short nail bed in reverse, resulting in the length of the nail lying against the fingers instead of over the nail edge.

Try: H&M Beauty A.S.A.P Quick Dry Nail Polish, R129; Rubi Press On Nails in Cosmic Charm, R149, cottonon.com.

Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

Micro-trend — tape up: Denial may be a river but not when it comes to musician Doechii’s viral revival of face tape — she has turned it into a beauty statement by wearing it exposed. A classic hack to lift skin, with tape applied to the temples and connected by a wire, face tape is usually hidden under hair or makeup to create the illusion of a snatched face.

Ride the wave with these makeup tips

Take your cue from marine life and crashing waves for the ultimate coastal-inspired Durban July look.
S Mag
9 months ago

Be loud & proud this Pride Month

To quote beloved drag-queen superstar RuPaul, “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you going to love somebody else! Can I get an amen?” Amen ...
S Mag
9 months ago

To 30 and beyond: Top grooming tips for men

The world of male grooming has really grown in leaps and bounds since the mid-1990s.
S Mag
11 months ago

Channel your inner '365 party girl' this December with these makeup tips

Be the life of the party (and the coolest girl you know) with trends that scream main-character energy.
S Mag
3 months ago

Fabulously 30: Here are timeless makeup tips

There’s an anything-goes mood on the runways, with unbridled creativity and expression underpinning this season’s 30 hottest trends.
S Mag
11 months ago

Last resort: Here's how to look your best on vacay

Whether you’re heading to a local coast or one that requires a passport, escape the city with our guide to soaking it up.
S Mag
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

China imposes 84% tariffs on the US | BBC News
Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate