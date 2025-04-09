Rewrite classics with these new makeup trends

It’s out with the old to rewrite the new as the runways flip the script on beloved staples.

Makeup: Class act

From red lips to razor liner, classic trends enter their second act with a reimagined twist.

Red-hot mess: If red lipstick could go “off duty”, this is what it would look like. At Moschino, classic red lips took a break from their refined, considered character and entered a messier, worn-off territory. Lips were made to look severely lived-in, whether roughly outlined with just a red lip liner or with lipstick nonchalantly smeared on with a brush or the fingertips.

Try: Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick in 525, R700; Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don’t Stop, R660.