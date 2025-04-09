Rewrite classics with these new makeup trends
Denial may be a river, but not when it comes to musician Doechii’s viral revival of face tape — she has turned it into a beauty statement.
It’s out with the old to rewrite the new as the runways flip the script on beloved staples.
Makeup: Class act
From red lips to razor liner, classic trends enter their second act with a reimagined twist.
Red-hot mess: If red lipstick could go “off duty”, this is what it would look like. At Moschino, classic red lips took a break from their refined, considered character and entered a messier, worn-off territory. Lips were made to look severely lived-in, whether roughly outlined with just a red lip liner or with lipstick nonchalantly smeared on with a brush or the fingertips.
Try: Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick in 525, R700; Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don’t Stop, R660.
Anime lashes: Inspired by Japanese anime and manga characters, eyes are made to look round, doe-eyed, and cartoon-like with individual false lashes. At Fiorucci, models were sent out with spiky lash clusters applied in different lengths along the top and bottom lashes, creating an exaggerated fanned-out doll look, which was amplified with mascara.
Try: MAC Lash in 85 Sexpot Lash, R420; Benefit BADgal Bounce Volumizing Mascara, R575.
3D liner: When it comes to a classic, black, winged liner, we love ours super black and with a razor-sharp finish. At Antonio Marras, the memo was taken one step further with a reimagined “flick-outside-the-lines” approach. Models sported eyeliner that hugged the top and bottom lash lines but was super elongated, thanks to a slither of black cardboard attached to the outer corner, creating a 3D-liner illusion that extended past the face.
Try: Byredo Kajal Pencil in Kali Kali, R610; Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in Cuz I’m Black, R595.
Inverted alien nails: Put those French tips on hold and take a cue from rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the update we didn’t know we needed — inverted nails. Also seen at Chet Lo, this futuristic, alien-like manicure is bizarrely intriguing, with long, iridescent press-on nails applied onto a short nail bed in reverse, resulting in the length of the nail lying against the fingers instead of over the nail edge.
Try: H&M Beauty A.S.A.P Quick Dry Nail Polish, R129; Rubi Press On Nails in Cosmic Charm, R149, cottonon.com.
Micro-trend — tape up: Denial may be a river but not when it comes to musician Doechii’s viral revival of face tape — she has turned it into a beauty statement by wearing it exposed. A classic hack to lift skin, with tape applied to the temples and connected by a wire, face tape is usually hidden under hair or makeup to create the illusion of a snatched face.