Join the wave and refresh your look with these new hairstyles
The Afro is not going anywhere, but we were happy to see it receive an update at Soweto Fashion Week.
From retro-inspired hair to punk braids, it’s time for a hair refresh.
Hair: New wave
New-Age Afro: The Afro is not going anywhere, but we were happy to see it receive an update at Soweto Fashion Week. In a modern twist to traditional Afro styling, hair was given volume and length through Afro-textured extensions and styled in a bubble braid that ran down the centre of the model’s head like a Mohawk. Alternatively, hair looked just as cool when styled in multiple bubble braids to create a full “bubble Afro”.
1970s bounce: At Tolu Coker, the 1970s made a comeback in the best way as hair got a breath of fresh air in a look inspired by bouncy blowouts and sweeping bangs. Models were sent out with double French twists, with height created at the crown via mini beehives for added volume. Thin, face-framing fringes and side pieces were given bounce with the use of rollers to create a rounded shape.
Koroba mania: West African classics are still having a moment, as the Yoruba-originating Koroba braids are still seen everywhere. The “upside-down basket” braids start at the centre of the head, ending off with intricate coils, and this season some of their elements are also woven into other styles. Think Koroba-inspired coils at the ends of a braided high ponytail or coils woven into cornrows or box braids to create a coiled crown or headband accent.
Fantastical fauxhawks: Seen at Dior Haute Couture and on sartorialist Candace Marie, classic faux hawks are given a touch of whimsy when paired with delicate accessories such as shells and feathers. At Dior, inspired by fairytale princesses and elves, hair was slicked up into messy, punk-inspired fauxhawks and finished off with twig-like feather accessories along the centre. Cornrows looked just as ethereal when styled into a braided fauxhawk that ran down the centre of the head and was finished off with cowrie shells.
Modern Mod: The retro obsession shows no signs of slowing down, with 1950s- and 1960s-inspired hair spotted at Tolu Coker. In a nod to 1950s retro curls and 1960s Mod volume, the two aesthetics seemed to merge as models showcased a softer, loosely waved treatment that felt more blowout and less tight curl, giving it an effortless, modern twist.