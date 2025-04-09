Fashion & Beauty

Join the wave and refresh your look with these new hairstyles

The Afro is not going anywhere, but we were happy to see it receive an update at Soweto Fashion Week.

09 April 2025 - 10:08
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

From retro-inspired hair to punk braids, it’s time for a hair refresh.

Hair: New wave

New-Age Afro: The Afro is not going anywhere, but we were happy to see it receive an update at Soweto Fashion Week. In a modern twist to traditional Afro styling, hair was given volume and length through Afro-textured extensions and styled in a bubble braid that ran down the centre of the model’s head like a Mohawk. Alternatively, hair looked just as cool when styled in multiple bubble braids to create a full “bubble Afro”.

Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

1970s bounce: At Tolu Coker, the 1970s made a comeback in the best way as hair got a breath of fresh air in a look inspired by bouncy blowouts and sweeping bangs. Models were sent out with double French twists, with height created at the crown via mini beehives for added volume. Thin, face-framing fringes and side pieces were given bounce with the use of rollers to create a rounded shape.

Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

Koroba mania: West African classics are still having a moment, as the Yoruba-originating Koroba braids are still seen everywhere. The “upside-down basket” braids start at the centre of the head, ending off with intricate coils, and this season some of their elements are also woven into other styles. Think Koroba-inspired coils at the ends of a braided high ponytail or coils woven into cornrows or box braids to create a coiled crown or headband accent.

Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

Fantastical fauxhawks: Seen at Dior Haute Couture and on sartorialist Candace Marie, classic faux hawks are given a touch of whimsy when paired with delicate accessories such as shells and feathers. At Dior, inspired by fairytale princesses and elves, hair was slicked up into messy, punk-inspired fauxhawks and finished off with twig-like feather accessories along the centre. Cornrows looked just as ethereal when styled into a braided fauxhawk that ran down the centre of the head and was finished off with cowrie shells.

Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

Modern Mod: The retro obsession shows no signs of slowing down, with 1950s- and 1960s-inspired hair spotted at Tolu Coker. In a nod to 1950s retro curls and 1960s Mod volume, the two aesthetics seemed to merge as models showcased a softer, loosely waved treatment that felt more blowout and less tight curl, giving it an effortless, modern twist. 

The guy’s guide to balding

Leave that hat at home and embrace the pate with our guide on navigating male-pattern baldness.
S Mag
6 months ago

Channel next-gen braids with these hair tips

Take your cue from legendary SA music group Boom Shaka for your next braided hairstyle. Thanks to the nostalgic kick we’re all on and the group’s ...
S Mag
6 months ago

To 30 and beyond: Top grooming tips for men

The world of male grooming has really grown in leaps and bounds since the mid-1990s.
S Mag
11 months ago

Fabulously 30: Here are timeless makeup tips

There’s an anything-goes mood on the runways, with unbridled creativity and expression underpinning this season’s 30 hottest trends.
S Mag
11 months ago

Routine reboot: Grooming tips for a new you

If you’re planning to overindulge this festive, ring in the New Year with these grooming resolutions to kickstart your renewal.
S Mag
1 year ago

Strands of retreat: Easy hairstyle tips to try out this festive season

We’re taking it easy this festive… so cut your hair some slack with low-effort styles that are kind to you and your vacation schedule
S Mag
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

China imposes 84% tariffs on the US | BBC News
Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate