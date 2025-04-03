The name on everyone's lips is Zee Nxumalo

Business up front with a party in the back! That’s the vibe-check when amapiano supernova Zee Nxumalo steps onto the set of her SMag cover shoot an hour behind schedule. She is the epitome of “sexy” dressing.

From the front, her outfit’s demure silhouette is simple — until she turns around. Boom! Her breezy open-back top puts a slither of glowing skin on display. Peeping from her peekaboo style is a fine-line tattoo dripping down her spine. It demands my full attention.

Combining artistry and positive affirmation, the words “maphupho fezeka” are inked on her spine all the way down her lower back. When I point out that the script looks freshly tattooed and still slightly puffy, she confirms that her daring body art is only a month old, if not less.

Directly translating to “dreams come true”, the tattoo is a gentle reminder of the incredible time the 22-year-old singer had in 2024. “Last year was crazy, a dream,” she says, almost as though she’s doubting that this is her life. “But now it’s no longer a dream, it needs to be maintained. I’m at a stage where everything is possible and we can even elevate it further — it’s work now.”

No kidding, there is no stopping Nxumalo. After entering the music scene in late 2023 she has already name-checked collaborations with industry titans DBN Gogo (Funk 55), Kabza De Small (Ucingo), Dlala Thukzin (Ama Gear), Master KG (Mfazi Wephepha), and Pabi Cooper (Thula Mabota). Put Nxumalo’s light-lyric soprano on an infectious amapiano beat and you have an instant hit.