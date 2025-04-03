Lerai Rakoditsoe is using her voice for good

“I want to be a world leader. What does that look like? I have no idea right now,” Lerai Rakoditsoe announces after I express my awe at her evolution over the past four years.

The 22-year-old TV presenter, doing her final year in politics and international relations at the University of Pretoria (UP), laughs when I point out that she’s nothing like the image that made her famous. She has become more outspoken, self-assured, and animated. “I’m in a space where I’m no longer taking myself as seriously as in the beginning,” she replies. “I knew the only thing I had going for me coming in was professionalism. Now I want to have fun with myself.”

When I first met the starry-eyed Rakoditsoe in early 2021, she was the new kid on the block. I did her first press interview when she made history as Nickelodeon Africa’s first African presenter at the age of 18.

“A few months prior to me joining, Uncle Vinny had joined MTV Base and we were great friends,” she says, remembering how she ended up presenting NickMusic. “One day, the Major League DJz were having an Amapiano Balcony Mix close to where I lived and Vinny asked me to bring him something to eat. So, I took him the skhaftin [lunchbox] and just ended up chilling with them. That particular Balcony Mix is online, you can actually see the moment that changed my life on a rooftop. I sent an audition tape to Paramount [the parent company of MTV Base and Nickelodeon Africa] after I’d been asked and then forgot about it.”

She is currently shaking things up at MTV Base.

Next, Rakoditsoe tells how she crossed paths with Grammy winner Tyla early in her career before the Water hitmaker found global superstardom.

“On my callback script, I think they had levelled it down to the final two and they’d accidentally given me the wrong script,” she recalls. “The name on top was Tyla. At the time, she had just gotten her record deal and dropped Getting Late with Kooldrink. Even more crazy, just before that I had interned for her first manager. It was funny to see her name pop up again. It’s crazy to see how much she has achieved.”

Rakoditsoe is now back at UP after taking a break last year to focus on her mental health.