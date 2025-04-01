Rametsi advocates for mental health for people with vitiligo

“The evolution of me happened when I stepped into myself,” says Rametsi, who looked stunning in local designer wear Project Inflamed, complete with a crimson red tulle skirt by Ntozinhle Lifestyle.
The three-day Takealot House of Beauty event featured performances by Elaine and Ponahalo Mojapelo with special appearances by other stars including Lasizwe Dambuza, Zanele Potelwa, Abigail Visagie, Libho Geza, Faith Nketsi, Melody Molale and Lisa Madibe-Missouri.
Photographer and visual storyteller Boitumelo Rametsi is focusing the lens of vitiligo awareness on the mental health of those living with the skin condition.
Rametsi, affectionately known as "Boitumelo Spotted" on social media, rose to viral fame for her effervescent content that supported body positivity as a vitiligo model and digital content creator.
The 33-year-old has been living with vitiligo since age 12. She believes beauty standards in the local industry had positively shifted long before she entered the conversation.
“Growing up, I never saw people who looked like me, so being a model was never an aspiration of mine. Ever since I was young, I always marched to my drum so I believe that the bandwagon [beauty standards] will always catch up with me where I am. Not the other way around,” she says.
“I’m working with a well-known skincare and makeup brand and they are creating a foundation that is not about a thick layer of makeup on. That’s a new layer of skin, which is not what we signed up for. To have something that enhances your beauty and unique features is what matters most.”
Rametsi was a panellist at the Absa “Level Up Your Finances with Rewards” masterclass at the inaugural Takealot House of Beauty skincare extravaganza at the weekend. The financially savvy discussion featured powerful insights and practical small steps for young women to better their money without denting their beauty game.
