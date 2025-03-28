Fashion & Beauty

What to wear at the inaugural Takealot House of Beauty

Cosmetic enthusiasts, devotees gather for the extravaganza

28 March 2025
Nombuso Kumalo
Combining fashion and beauty is a match made in girl heaven. It's the rewarding feeling of confidence and self-expression, a celebration of owning your uniqueness.   

Leading the conversation in bold lipstick red, Absa will supercharge the inaugural Takealot House of Beauty event taking place at the Forum, The Campus in Bryanston, at the weekend.

Over two days, cosmetic enthusiasts and devotees will gather for the beauty extravaganza. Highlights that attendees can look forward to range from expert masterclasses to influencer takeovers, interactive zones and other fun experiences hosted by Absa.

Best believe SMaggers will be camped at the fashion and runway station which will spotlight local designers and latest beauty trends.

Here is our guide on what to wear to the fun event, inspired by fashion runways and the latest experimental beauty trends.

Millennial side part

Remember this go-to hairstyle? Well, it's back and creating pathways of nostalgia with Gen-Zers. As seen on the runways of Louis Vuitton, to re-create this look, on clean hair, use a rat tail comb to gently part a section of your hair to create a pathway to your desired length. Apply styling gel to the sides of the path to keep the pathway open. Comb out the rest of the hair.

 

Cloud skin

The avalanche success of this trend continues to gain momentum and is welcomed by all lovers of the skin-minimalism trend. Matte velvety complexions give the appearance of soft skin illuminated from within. Seen on numerous runways including Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent and Valentino; recreate this look with matte primer, tinted foundation and translucent and blurring powder combo.   

 

Edgy eye 

As seen on the runways of Chanel, thick eyeliner was blurred for a smudged and smokey effect. At Giorgio Armani, models had a double-winged. To recreate this look, you need a good eyeliner, and a clean Q-tip dipped in makeup remover.

 

Bold lips

Designers Tom Ford, Stella McCarthy, Versace and others showcased bold lip colours this season. Loud lips are in season and a sure-fire way to light up the face and add drama to lure onlookers. If you love attention in all the right ways, try out the standout silver lip shade for size.

 

Smudged liners

To reduce the harshness of eyeliners, start by smudging warm autumn-inspired eyeliner hues (copper, chestnut, shimmering browns) to create a soft eye. Soften the rest of the face so that the dramatic effect from the eyes will be felt.

  

Pearl power

Inspired by the runways at Chanel and Vaquera, drippin’ in gigantic pearl necklaces and body jewellery catapults any outfit to 100.

 

Florals

This autumn season experiment with your summer floral frocks and layering. Become a pro of the art of layering with inspiration from Louis Vuitton runway, where a model walked the show in a miniature floral print dress, thigh caramel high boots and a cosy coat.

Electric colourways

For the girlie with the undefeated eyeshadow game, this one is up your alley. This resurging fashion trend, which also goes by as colour-blocking, is the playful dance of bright hues. Inspired by the runways at Saint Laurent where a model walked the show in a scarlet red satin blouse paired with a tangerine-hued pencil skirt and gathered copper brown leather gloves.

 

Cinched!

Creating a wattled waist with clothing is always good for the fashion ego. While we wait for the real one to load (danko gym goals), this season belt your favourite bomber or oversized letterman jacket, as seen on the runway at Saint Laurent, where model Liu Wen walked the show in a mustard oversized jacket and burgundy leather gloves and mock neck.

 

Lace hosiery and body suits    

This lace trend ticks all the boxes for its fashion functionality, versatility and uber chic. Lace has become the new mesh and makes for the perfect fit this autumn. Pair lace patterned hosiery and tights to keep those pins warm or worn underneath as a long-sleeved body suit to instantly elevate the style factor.

