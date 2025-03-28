Earn real cash back on Takealot beauty buys with Absa Rewards

Across SA, beauty is an evolving narrative — one that honours heritage, self-expression and confidence in all its forms. From bold makeup choices to effortless natural looks, from intricate hairstyles to striking simplicity, beauty is deeply personal. It’s no longer about fitting into a mould but about embracing individuality, authenticity and your story.

As a brand whose promise is rooted in “Your Story Matters”, Absa recognises that beauty is about more than aesthetics — it’s about self-worth, confidence and the freedom to express who you are.

That’s why the bank’s loyalty programme, Absa Rewards, is powering the Takealot House of Beauty. On from March 28 to 30 in Johannesburg, this premier beauty fair brings people together to discover the latest products and trends, enjoy immersive experiences and celebrate their unique beauty stories with pride.

“This partnership with the Takealot House of Beauty aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering consumers through both financial solutions and lifestyle experiences. Beauty is deeply personal, and we want to ensure that our customers feel seen, supported and rewarded in their choices. This collaboration allows us to connect with beauty enthusiasts in a meaningful way while delivering real reward benefits,” says Thabisa Mkhwanazi, managing executive of the Everyday Banking and Product Solutions Cluster at Absa.

Tickets to the Takealot House of Beauty have sold out, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out: Absa Rewards customers can still enjoy real cash back in their pockets when shopping for self-care and beauty essentials on Takealot.

Exclusive rewards for Absa customers

As the financial partner of the Takealot House of Beauty, Absa Rewards believes that beauty isn’t just about looking good — it’s about making choices that feel good too.

That’s why it’s offering Absa Rewards members up to 30% real cash back (depending on their rewards tier) on all beauty and self-care purchases made via Takealot. Capped at R3,000 per customer, this offer is valid only from March 28 to 30.

“Our cash-back offering ensures that every beauty purchase on Takealot is about making financially savvy choices too,” says Alicia Raynard, Absa Rewards executive.

Join the celebration online

The Takealot House of Beauty powered by Absa Rewards is more than a fair — it’s a movement. Whether you’re a beauty enthusiast, a trendsetter, or someone simply looking to embrace self-care, this is your invitation to celebrate who you are, your way.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #TakealotHouseOfBeauty, #AbsaXHouseOfBeauty and #InMyUniqueStory. Plus follow Absa on Instagram (@absa.southafrica) and TikTok (@Absa_Group) for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more beauty rewards.

