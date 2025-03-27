Editor's Letter: What's up with the politician hair?
'I will also not cover up with hats or opt for a clean-shaven chiskop to accommodate any unattainable beauty standard,' says Emmanuel Tjiya.
Mind-bending masterpiece “Severance” and Mike White’s magnum opus “The White Lotus” rank high on my list of the best modern TV shows of the 21st century.
Trippy, blistering, spellbinding, triumphant, and tour de force best describes the viewing experience. With each new episode, the shows have blessed the small screen with spectacular visuals, both aesthetically satisfying and stylistically unique.
They successfully deliver clever social commentary, dished from different sides of the dinner table, further catapulting them to evergreen heights. So, in curating this issue, “The White Lotus” and “Severance” kept me on the edge of my seat by offering the masterful convergence of great intrigue, superb suspense, and unpredictable plot twists. Above all, it’s the unforgettable characters who have left me mesmerised.
Zooming in on the women of “The White Lotus”, I’m obsessed with all of them. I love-to-hate the gossipy mean-girl BFFs, joined at the hip and brought to life through stellar performances by Michelle Monaghan (Jaclyn), Carrie Coon (Laurie), and Leslie Bibb (Kate).
Like the rest of the internet, I can’t get enough of Parker Posey’s (Victoria) exaggerated Southern accent, with her slurring her speech because she’s boozed up and popping lorazepam — aaah, rich-people problems are top tier.
My favourite meme-worthy moments of season three are Victoria’s odd pronunciation of “tsunami” and “Buddhism”.
Then there is Aimee Lou Wood (Chelsea) — it’s hard to resist the charm of her Mancunian voice and her overbite. Chelsea has a sting in her barb. Thanks to her sparkling nature, she can deliver a cutting insult in the cheekiest and most playful manner.
In episode two, she nonchalantly suggests to her much older boyfriend Rick (played by the sublime Walton Goggins): “You’re gonna have loads in common with him — you’re both old. He’s bald and you’re going bald.”
That was Chelsea’s doubled-edged pitch to get Rick to befriend another balding white man, Greg (Jon Gries) or, as they call them on the show, LBH (loser back home). The scene hit close to home and my inner monologue mirrored Greg’s rumble.
Chelsea sent a dagger into my chest — I was triggered because I am Rick, hounded by male-pattern baldness as a hallmark of ageing. Haven’t you heard, bald is a synonym for old?
Unlike Rick, I won’t wallow in self-pity and misery. Like Grammy winner Doechii said: “Denial Is a River”. I choose to make more out of less. Since December, I’ve enjoyed the freedom of my widow’s peak becoming more exposed.
For some time now, my hairline has started further back on my scalp. I have even tried to work with my barber to cover it up, in an effort to accommodate the Chelseas of this world — no more!
My favourite unsolicited remark on my thinning hair has to be: “What’s up with the politician hair?” Much in the style of the judgy mid-40s divas — Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate — in “The White Lotus”, the comment was delivered with a fake grin. But underneath lied a backhanded compliment, subtle on the surface yet loaded with the subtext of criticism and insult.
Side note: While on the subject of home truths, it’s a slap in the face to say to a 35-year-old: “You look great for your age.”
I refuse to play a toxic game of one-upmanship — there are no clear wins and it comes with unhealthy shame, insecurities, and embarrassment. I will also not cover up with hats or opt for a clean-shaven chiskop to accommodate any unattainable beauty standard.
What I will do is give myself grace. I’m going to own my visibly bald spot and give it a fighting chance to shine. My confidence will not be diminished in the process — instead, I will pull it off with pride. By the time I’m done it will be effortlessly cool. This is how I’m rewriting the classics this year.
Welcome to the April “rewrite the classics” issue, starring football legend Teko Modise, amapiano megastars Young Stunna and Zee Nxumalo, and supernova TV presenter Lerai Rakoditsoe.