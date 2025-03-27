Editor's Letter: What's up with the politician hair?

Mind-bending masterpiece “Severance” and Mike White’s magnum opus “The White Lotus” rank high on my list of the best modern TV shows of the 21st century.

Trippy, blistering, spellbinding, triumphant, and tour de force best describes the viewing experience. With each new episode, the shows have blessed the small screen with spectacular visuals, both aesthetically satisfying and stylistically unique.

They successfully deliver clever social commentary, dished from different sides of the dinner table, further catapulting them to evergreen heights. So, in curating this issue, “The White Lotus” and “Severance” kept me on the edge of my seat by offering the masterful convergence of great intrigue, superb suspense, and unpredictable plot twists. Above all, it’s the unforgettable characters who have left me mesmerised.

Zooming in on the women of “The White Lotus”, I’m obsessed with all of them. I love-to-hate the gossipy mean-girl BFFs, joined at the hip and brought to life through stellar performances by Michelle Monaghan (Jaclyn), Carrie Coon (Laurie), and Leslie Bibb (Kate).

Like the rest of the internet, I can’t get enough of Parker Posey’s (Victoria) exaggerated Southern accent, with her slurring her speech because she’s boozed up and popping lorazepam — aaah, rich-people problems are top tier.

My favourite meme-worthy moments of season three are Victoria’s odd pronunciation of “tsunami” and “Buddhism”.