New Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams Collection celebrates you

Each day, 22-million people around the world mark their birthdays, a ritual filled with the joy and gratitude of those who make the occasion unforgettable. Whether or not you enjoy celebrating your own birthday, we all enjoy celebrating the people we love. It’s not about the gift, but who is giving it. Not the party, but who shows up. And, it’s not about the bottle, but whom you share it with.

“The best part about a birthday is the people who want to celebrate it with you,” says Pharrell. “When I was old enough to toast with champagne for the first time, Moët & Chandon was my point of reference. I suppose it’s just a tradition, it’s the ritual.”

The Moët & Chandon birthday tradition

For generations, Moët & Chandon has been the preferred champagne for birthday toasts, joining the special day celebrations of royalty and cultural icons across music, sports and cinema.

With the Maison, legendary actor Paul Newman celebrated his 40th birthday in 1965, actress Scarlett Johansson celebrated her 30th birthday in 2014 with her twin brother Hunter, and tennis legend Roger Federer regularly celebrates his at home with family and friends. And, the occasions don’t stop …

Designing the Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams Collection

To create a distinctive and unique design for everyone’s birthday, Moët & Chandon and Pharrell delved into the archives of the House and found that what today is the iconic tie on the bottle was a bow in 1889.

The bow, symbolising togetherness, generosity, joy and surprise, is one of the key elements of the new Limited Edition Collection, which includes Brut Impérial and Nectar Impérial Rosé.