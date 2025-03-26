New Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams Collection celebrates you
This Limited-Edition Collection was inspired by the best part of birthday celebrations — the collective joy of those who gather to raise a glass in your honour
Moët & Chandon, the iconic French champagne house founded in 1743, is delighted to announce its newest collaboration with musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams.
Driven by shared values of collective spirit, optimism and human connection, the Maison and Grammy winner have come together to reimagine the birthday experience through the eyes of those who celebrate you. Their shared vision of collective joy is at the heart of the collaboration, aimed to create moments that are both universal and deeply personal, where every detail is crafted to honour those who gather to celebrate.
Each day, 22-million people around the world mark their birthdays, a ritual filled with the joy and gratitude of those who make the occasion unforgettable. Whether or not you enjoy celebrating your own birthday, we all enjoy celebrating the people we love. It’s not about the gift, but who is giving it. Not the party, but who shows up. And, it’s not about the bottle, but whom you share it with.
“The best part about a birthday is the people who want to celebrate it with you,” says Pharrell. “When I was old enough to toast with champagne for the first time, Moët & Chandon was my point of reference. I suppose it’s just a tradition, it’s the ritual.”
The Moët & Chandon birthday tradition
For generations, Moët & Chandon has been the preferred champagne for birthday toasts, joining the special day celebrations of royalty and cultural icons across music, sports and cinema.
With the Maison, legendary actor Paul Newman celebrated his 40th birthday in 1965, actress Scarlett Johansson celebrated her 30th birthday in 2014 with her twin brother Hunter, and tennis legend Roger Federer regularly celebrates his at home with family and friends. And, the occasions don’t stop …
Designing the Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams Collection
To create a distinctive and unique design for everyone’s birthday, Moët & Chandon and Pharrell delved into the archives of the House and found that what today is the iconic tie on the bottle was a bow in 1889.
The bow, symbolising togetherness, generosity, joy and surprise, is one of the key elements of the new Limited Edition Collection, which includes Brut Impérial and Nectar Impérial Rosé.
The box and bottleneck of Moët & Chandon’s most emblematic champagne, Brut Impérial, are dressed in gold, midnight blue and deep red, with the Nectar Impérial Rosé in white.
Pharrell has signed his creations with white dotted lettering similar to pearls on the box and directly on the bottle. He’s also transformed the bottle’s red royal seal into a pearled monogram of his initials, PW, interconnected and round.
The campaign
The global media campaign for the launch of the Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams Collection features a charming film starring the musician himself.
Filmed from the point of view of those who celebrate you, it portrays Pharrell and his friends rushing to a birthday party in the heart of Paris. When friends organise a birthday party, there is always the one who shows up late, the one who takes care of the cake, the one who chooses the flowers, the one who comes with balloons … and guess who’s bringing champagne?
The Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams Limited Edition Collection is now available at select retail locations.
This article was sponsored by Moët & Chandon.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.