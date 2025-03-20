Why Mzansi designers marched in support of 'local is lekker'

Social media dubbed it the most “fashionable march” ever, with protesters in vibrant African prints, bold accessories, bright hues and voluminous silhouettes taking a stand against illicit, counterfeit fashion goods.
But what was the real reason behind fashion designers marching on Monday on the streets of Johannesburg’s financial capital, Sandton? Let’s unpack it for you.
The peaceful demonstration was part of the “Take a Stand” campaign on the opening day of the Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo at the Sandton Convention Centre. The two-day event attracted more than 200 exhibitors spanning several industries and reiterated the call to support South African enterprises and buy locally produced goods.
The protest called for an urgent solution to the costly affect of illicit counterfeit goods that continue to ravage the local economy and taint local luxury brands.
Fashion designers David Tlale, Palesa Mokubung (Mantsho), Craig Jacobs (Fundudzi), Otsile Sefolo (Otiz Seflo), Ouma Tema (Plus Fab), Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba (Malondié), Mzukisi Mbane (Imprint ZA), Mpumelelo Dhlamini (Ezokhetho), Ole Ledimo (House of Ole) and Vanya Mangaliso (Sun Goddess) urged buyers to think critically before buying cheap fakes that resemble their work.
They were joined by allies such as veteran actor Sophie Ndaba, PR guru Simphiwe Majola, Proudly South African chief marketing officer Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi and SMag editor-in-chief Emmanuel Tjiya.
Here is what some of them had to say:
David Tlale
When we buy local, we can work local and eat local. Being a patriot of everything made locally, I believe it fills in all the gaps and solves all the problems we face as a nation. It’s important that as a nation we support each other and make sure we grow the economy and fight poverty and unemployment.
Palesa Mokubung (Mantsho)
Textile factories started closing 20 years ago when I started working as a designer. It took us 20 years to have our first march addressing the issue we have with counterfeits and the lack of support for the fashion industry from the government. All the top designers you see in the country are self-made. We are here to say we can do it because we have done it, but we need help.
Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba (Malondié)
It doesn’t only have to do with fashion design, but we need to reopen those industries and factories that will create more employment. As fashion designers, we have the skill, and we need factories that will manufacture. We can’t be importing ready-made products from overseas – everything needs to be produced within the borders of South Africa.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Eustace Mashimbye: (CEO of Proudly SA)
Buying local means choosing a product (or even a service) made in SA when making a purchasing decision. This can be as a consumer, or even for those buying in the private or the public sector. This helps retain the jobs created in the businesses that produce these products in SA, increasing the demand for their products. The companies that benefit will then possibly create new job opportunities.
Ouma Tema (Plus Fab)
We want to take a stand and to ask the government to protect the jobs that we create. Counterfeit goods kill local jobs. On one side government says let’s create jobs and eradicate poverty. But there are legislative issues that need to be ironed out for the protection of proudly South African garments.
Ole Ledimo (House of Ole)
We are here to say “local is lekker.” We are here to revive the local clothing and fashion industry. We came together as a fashion community from models to designers and media to say enough is enough. Our industry needs more recognition, and we are urging the government and corporates to rally behind the fashion industry ... Our industry is crucial. If you go to other countries, fashion is a huge contributor to the economy.
Mzukisi Mbane (Imprint ZA)
We are taking a stand, educating the general consumer and working towards being heard by the legislators. We have always had this conversation about buying local, but until the people who make the decisions listen, we won’t see change. I'm personally affected.
Craig Jacobs (Fundudzi)
Fakes kill local brands. Buying local creates jobs and celebrates who we are as South Africans.
Sibongile Swakamisa – exhibitor at the Expo (Momcareco )
First-time customers should start with my 100% whipped shea body butter. It has raw African shea butter, mango butter, sweet almond oil, and cocoa butter – all the natural products our parents used back in the day. Remember that the things you put on your body get absorbed into your bloodstream. I began mixing all-natural ingredients initially for myself and, after a couple of months, realised they were good. Then I had the products tested so I could put them out into the market for other women to experience what I was experiencing.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
