H&M’s new vision of style: A/W 2025 is all about ‘real wardrobe icons’

Each piece in the A/W 2025 collection brings together various stories and inspirations. The eternal glamour and versatility of Mid-Century design. The deep and sophisticated hues of wood and retro interiors. The lingering beauty of California cinema sirens. The cycle of styles across decades: ’20s to the ’60s, ’90s to now.

The garments are ultra-refined. A Mid-Century mood is visible in the suiting, including boxy jackets and micro skirts. Knits include skirt suits in stretch wool. There are flashes of vintage-style opulence: beading and studs flow across knitwear and dresses.

The colour palette features an array of browns, from caramel to deep mahogany. Oxblood and green add to the archival feel, while black and white function as accent statements.

Accessories include studded loafers and clutch bags that are slick and directional. Jewellery ranges from minimal and angular to off-beat and earthy. Belts help complete the mood of assertive femininity.