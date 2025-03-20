H&M’s new vision of style: A/W 2025 is all about ‘real wardrobe icons’
This season, H&M reignites its fashion sensibility with a collection featuring design-focused silhouettes, vintage inspirations and striking details
H&M’s A/W 2025 collection marks a refresh of the brand’s fashion spirit. Full of rich tones, intriguing details and design-focused silhouettes, it’s now available at all H&M stores in SA and online from Superbalist.
“This collection is full of many special inspirations and quality materials. The tailoring, the knits, the sparkly separates – together the pieces showcase the strength of H&M’s fashion ability. It’s all about truly great clothes: real wardrobe icons,” says Eliana Masgalos, Womenswear design director at H&M.
Each piece in the A/W 2025 collection brings together various stories and inspirations. The eternal glamour and versatility of Mid-Century design. The deep and sophisticated hues of wood and retro interiors. The lingering beauty of California cinema sirens. The cycle of styles across decades: ’20s to the ’60s, ’90s to now.
The garments are ultra-refined. A Mid-Century mood is visible in the suiting, including boxy jackets and micro skirts. Knits include skirt suits in stretch wool. There are flashes of vintage-style opulence: beading and studs flow across knitwear and dresses.
The colour palette features an array of browns, from caramel to deep mahogany. Oxblood and green add to the archival feel, while black and white function as accent statements.
Accessories include studded loafers and clutch bags that are slick and directional. Jewellery ranges from minimal and angular to off-beat and earthy. Belts help complete the mood of assertive femininity.
The campaign promoting the H&M A/W 2025 collection echoes this richness and diversity: it features an array of musicians, models and cultural leaders. Crafted by photographer Sam Rock and director Albert Moya, it’s bold, clean, modern and strong — a true celebration of fashion, and of individuality and personal style.
The broad cast of contemporary icons — musicians Charli xcx, Arca, Okay Kaya, Alewya, Sage Elsesser and Sega Bodega and models Lila Moss, Ajus Samuel, Loli Bahia, Wali Deutsch, Bibi Breslin and Lux Gillespie — reflects that H&M has always championed great fashion and self-expression.
“This collection is a celebration of who we are, and a moment to reaffirm that H&M is always focused on great fashion. The campaign is about liberating fashion and liberating self expression – each subject twists the clothes in their own way and their own style. The message is that difference is power,” says Jörgen Andersson, H&M’s creative director.
Shop the H&M A/W collection in H&M stores nationwide or online via Superbalist now.
This article was sponsored by H&M.