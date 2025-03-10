Linda Mtoba fired up after her pinnacle Oscar moment

TV actor Linda Mtoba fulfilled a dream when she attended the 2025 Oscars last week and she’s spilling the tea on that viral moment with Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.
Channelling old Hollywood glamour, Mtoba wore a scarlet-red halter gown by local label Nolanga Made. The mermaid style gown hit all the right notes, hugging Mtoba’s curves then flaring outwards. She completed her look with the showstopper – a voluminous, floor-length cape that swept the carpet.
SMag caught up with the Queendom star on her winning fashion moment:
Take us through your look on the Oscar night.
I’m in a season of embracing old Hollywood glamour, and what better setting to bring that vision to life than the Oscars? I wanted a look that was bold, timeless, and impossible to ignore. Red was the obvious choice.
What was the highlight of the trip?
Attending the Oscars was nothing short of life changing. As an actor, it’s one of those career-defining moments that so many dream of and work tirelessly to achieve. For a girl from Umlazi, it was a dream turned reality. And who knows? God willing, the next time I attend, it’ll be to accept an award.
What was the one special Oscars moment you will forever cherish?
Walking down the red carpet and realising how many great actors have walked before me made the experience special. I got to share this moment with my manager and best friend [Ntando Zikalala], someone who has worked on my brand with me for close to 10 years. It was such a pinnacle moment in my career.
Image: supplied
Who did you get to rub shoulders with?
Being in the presence of Hollywood royalty like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez was surreal. I even had the chance to converse with the producers of The Brutalist, who took home a win that night. At the Elton John Aids Foundation’s 33rd party, I met incredible talents, including SA’s own Oscar-nominated producer Anele Mdoda, as well as Neil Patrick Harris, Chappell Roan, Christian Siriano and Megan Thee Stallion, to name a few. During the trip, I also had the amazing opportunity to meet the iconic Nene Leakes.
Take us through that viral moment with Miley and Selena?
The viral picture with Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus was such a huge deal, especially because they hadn’t taken a photo together in almost 15 years. I had no idea just how much impact it would have at the time. We met while they were waiting for their car to take them to the Vanity Fair event, and both were incredibly friendly. It was such a special moment, and I’m grateful to have witnessed it.
How different was it, compared to watching it on TV?
Getting immersed in the world of people we usually see on our TV screens was incredibly different and surreal. It was such a humbling experience, and it fuelled my desire to work even harder. For me, coming from Umlazi, and my manager, coming from Soweto, it was especially surreal. It’s a reminder of how far we’ve come and the journey we’re still on.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
