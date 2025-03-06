Tell us about yourself.
Barloworld’s superwomen grace SMag digital cover for International Women's Day
The inspirational women in Barloworld’s executive structures are future-focused and help to give the company a competitive edge.
Image: Steve Tanchel
Ahead of International Women's Day, on Saturday, three of Barloworld’s powerful women leaders and visionary changemakers grace SMag's first digital cover of the year.
Barloworld Equipment Southern Africa CEO Andronicca Masemola is joined by executive head of energy and transportation Vuyelwa Mahanyele and executive head of Aftermarket Mbali Tshitenge on the cover.
The inspirational women in Barloworld’s executive structures are future-focused and help to give the company a competitive edge. They are driven by a dedication to foster an inclusive workplace that results in business growth and social impact. Here is how they are doing it:
Vuyelwa Mahanyele
Image: Steve Tanchel
Tell us about yourself.
I'm originally from Soweto. I excelled academically, becoming the first black head girl at St Martins School. I pursued a BCom honours degree at the University of Johannesburg and later completed an MBA while working in the banking sector. Later on, the power sector stuck with me. Before joining Barloworld in 2024, I spent 10 years in the power sector, and I’m excited to be back at an SA company of this calibre. Barloworld is like a GE (General Electric) in its own right – a diversified industrial company with deep roots in SA.
What is your role at Barloworld?
Barloworld is the exclusive Caterpillar (CAT) distributor in Southern Africa, operating across three verticals: mining, construction, plus energy and transportation. My division covers all generators and engines. When there's load shedding and you hear a generator running, chances are it came from us. We provide diesel and gas generators as our core offering, but with decarbonisation trends, we’ve also expanded into renewables, including solar panels, batteries and microgrid systems. We provide small-scale power solutions to industries such as mining across Southern Africa.
How do you stay ahead in an industry that’s constantly evolving?
You have to be committed to continuous learning, whether through formal education, networking with industry peers or staying engaged with sector developments. I participate in industry forums, not just attending conferences but also speaking at them. Writing, board leadership and listening to my peers all play a role in (me) staying ahead of trends.
What’s one major challenge in the energy sector that excites you?
The decarbonisation challenge. While the global conversation is focused on reducing carbon emissions, many countries in Southern Africa still lack basic access to electricity. It’s about balancing the need for clean energy with the immediate requirement for power infrastructure. For instance, countries such as Malawi barely have 1,000 megawatts on the grid. So, while hydrogen and renewables are important, we also have to navigate real-world energy deficits. SA, despite its load shedding challenges, is still far ahead of many neighbouring countries. Striking that balance is a key challenge and opportunity.
How would you describe your leadership style?
I lead with candour and authenticity. I challenge my team, especially as I work with a young, diverse and largely female team. These roles weren’t historically designed for us, so we have to prove we belong in them. I push my team to stretch beyond what they think is possible. I’m not a “fluffy” leader, it’s a tough industry, historically male-dominated, from technicians to senior management. But I believe in transparency, pushing boundaries and ensuring my team reaches their full potential.
Who has been the biggest influence in your life?
My mom. She didn’t have the same career opportunities I have, but she inspired me to pursue this path. She raised me as a single mother, with the support of a tribe of strong women – my grandmother, aunts and others – who made sacrifices to help me succeed. Their strength and conviction have been the foundation of everything I’ve done. Of course, I’ve had great mentors and coaches along the way, but my mom is at the heart of it all.
What do you enjoy doing outside work?
These days, free time is limited. But I decompress by spending time with my close-knit group of friends and family. My cousins are my friends and at this stage in life, I prefer meaningful connections over nightlife. You’ll find me at a restaurant in Joburg, enjoying good food and wine. Travel used to be a passion, but work-related travel has made it less appealing. So, I now appreciate quiet moments at home, watching something on a streaming service or reading.
Mbali Tshitenge
Image: Steve Tanchel
Tell us about yourself.
I was born in Katlehong, East Rand, and matriculated from Boksburg High School. I received an Eskom bursary and started my first year at Wits University studying information systems, but I failed spectacularly. I repeated the year at my own expense, transferred to the University of Johannesburg, completed my degree in three years, had my bursary reinstated, and eventually landed at KPMG. It is important to talk about failure because people often think life is linear.
You have an impressive CV; show off a bit?
In 2006, I started my career in internal audit and became a certified information systems auditor while working at KPMG. From there, I transitioned into logistics, where I worked on standout projects like the Nike Distribution Centre ahead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup. After completing my MBA, I moved into the industrial sector and joined Barloworld Equipment as part of the strategy team. Since 2011, I’ve been with Barloworld, and today, I am the executive responsible for Aftermarket. My team handles everything that happens after machine sales – parts, service, technology and customer solutions. I also oversee the Barloworld Rebuild Centre, one of only 17 globally certified component rebuild centres.
What interested you in the industrial sector?
It was a mix of curiosity, confidence and dreaming big. Coming from my background, I always had the drive to be independent. My first job was at Stuttafords (for ma2000 this was a big department store) during my matric year – I walked into the store, asked for a job and started working right after my last exam. That drive stayed with me throughout my career. I actively sought opportunities, asked questions and never shied away from challenges, even when entering industries dominated by men.
What mindset has helped you succeed in this space?
I believe in never shrinking away from challenges. If I don’t know something, I ask. Many people in this industry come from engineering backgrounds, which can be intimidating, but I’ve always invested time in learning and understanding the business. Curiosity and continuous learning are key; if you stop asking questions, you stagnate.
What lessons have you learnt from failure?
Failure is not the end. My first year at university was a big wake-up call. I learnt two major lessons. The company you keep influences your success and personal accountability is everything because life is not a group assignment. After failing, I changed environments by changing universities, worked hard and stayed focused. That same lesson applies in corporate life as well.
Who has inspired you the most in your career or life?
Without a doubt, my mom. She was a teacher and there were limited opportunities for that generation. One of my first vivid memories was coming back from school and seeing her and her friends studying part-time through Unisa to improve their qualifications. The one thing I witnessed was how she invested in herself, and I saw the impact that had on our lives because she was able to make decisions on our schooling to better our future. She also went to RAU (now UJ) and was recognised as the top student. So sSis’ Thembi is the reason I always want to do better.
What do you do for fun?
I used to play netball, but my knees don’t work any more (giggles). I've started gardening of late. I have green peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes. My guilty pleasure is reading. As long as I can remember growing up, my dad used to subscribe to Reader's Digest, so I always had books about the house. I'm fascinated by all African literature, and it just gives you a glimpse of a continent that you don't get in popular culture.
What’s your advice for young people?
Personal accountability is key; the world is not going to mollycoddle you, but I say this while also acknowledging that not everyone has access to resources like the internet or data. But dream big, think beyond your circumstances and create a plan to get there. It might not happen in year one or two, but with belief and persistence, it will come in time.
Image: Steve Tanchel
Production credit
Photography Steve Tanchel/Red Hot Ops | Photographer’s assistant Zwele Buthelezi | Videographer Ray Manzana/VisuMedia | Fashion director Sharon Armstrong | Production Jennifer Krug and Liso Ceza | Makeup Liz Van Der Merwe/Red Hot Ops | Hair Saadique Ryklief/Lampost | Lighting Glow Hire
Stocklist
Swarovski spilhaus.com | Jozsy https://africariseonline.co.za/ | Africa, Your Time Is Now | africariseonline.co.za | Mr Price mrp.com
