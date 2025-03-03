Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Zoe Saldana, Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg turn heads at Oscars

Hollywood stars shine, bring colour on Oscars red carpet

03 March 2025 - 13:35
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Yasmin Finney poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles
Yasmin Finney poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles
Image: Aude Guerrucci

The biggest night in Hollywood, the 97th annual Oscars, took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night – early Monday morning local time.

At age 25, Mikey Madison became an Oscar winner for her role in Anora. She won the highly coveted best actress award denying front-runner Demi Moore a chance to be an Oscar winner for her career turn in The Substance.

Anora director Sean Baker pulled a Walt Disney (record holder) by becoming a four-time Oscar winner in a single night. He won for original screenplay, film editing, directing and best picture.

Adrien Brody became a second-time Oscar winner for his turn in The Brutalist. He won the best actor award. Zoe Saldana won best supporting actress for Emilia Pérez and A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin won best supporting actor.

In attendance on the star-studded evening included A-listers Queen Latifah, Halle Berry, Coleman Domingo, Emma Stone, Jeremy Strong, Lupita Nyong’o, Jeremy Pope, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Storm Reid and more.   

Yasmin Finney

The Heartstopper actress knows exactly how to make her debut at the Oscars – go big or go home! She stunned in an avant-garde Harris Reed demi-couture ensemble.

 

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo, left on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Cynthia Erivo, left on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Mike Blake
Cynthia Erivo poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Cynthia Erivo poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Mario Anzuoni

The 38-year-old British actor and singer brought big Elphaba energy in a custom dark emerald gown by Louis Vuitton. The gown featured a structured neck collar and cold shoulder sleeves with a voluminous skirt.  

 

Halle Berry

Halle Berry appears on-stage during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Halle Berry appears on-stage during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Carlos Barria

All eyes were on the 58-year-old actor, who shined in a floor-length strapless mirrored mosaic gown by Christian Siriano. She completed her look with Pomellato jewels.

 

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana poses with the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress for 'Emilia Perez' at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Zoe Saldana poses with the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress for 'Emilia Perez' at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: DANIEL COLE
Zoe Saldana poses with the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Peréz
Zoe Saldana poses with the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Peréz
Image: DANIEL COLE

Saldana looked like a winner on the red carpet in a custom strapless Saint Laurent gown, which featured a burgundy tiered skirt and mesh bodice embellished with crystals. She completed her look with a Cartier neckpiece and satin opera gloves.

 

Doja Cat

Doja Cat poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Doja Cat poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Mario Anzuoni

The singer made a daring fashion statement in animal print. Her strapless gown was a creation by Balmain. 

 

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Omar Apollo on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Monica Schipper

The musician brought the fashion drama in a Valentino. But it's his high-fashion veil and vampy black eyeliner that won the night.

Timothée Chalamet

 

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Monica Schipper

The 29-year-old actor’s bold fashion choices on the red carpet are always refreshing. On the night, the actor continued to channel Bob Dylan, who he portrays in his biopic, in a custom Givenchy lemon yellow suit.

 

Demi Moore

Demi Moore poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Demi Moore poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Mario Anzuoni

The 62-year-old actor might have lost out on being an Oscar winner, but she was a winner on the red carpet in a custom silver Armani Privé gown with a plunging neckline.

 

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Aude Guerrucci
Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Aude Guerrucci
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Carlos Barria

The songstress and Wicked actor had heads turning in an off-the-runway strapless Schiaparelli couture gown that featured a structured ball gown peplum skirt that gave the illusion that Grande was floating.

 

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles
Whoopi Goldberg poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles
Image: Mike Blake

The original EGOT shimmered in a metallic liquid-effect gown by Christian Siriano.

 

Storm Reid

Storm Reid poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Storm Reid poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Aude Guerrucci

The starlet rocked a bold lipstick red gown by Alexandre Vauthier couture dress with a cascading cape. She completed the look with picturesque Pomellato jewels and a high ponytail.

Colman Domingo

 

Colman Domingo poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Colman Domingo poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Colman Domingo and Samuel L Jackson backstage during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Colman Domingo and Samuel L Jackson backstage during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S.

The Sing Sing actor went for a pop of colour in the form of a fiery red Valentino jacket.

 

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Lupita Nyong'o poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o is greeted on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Lupita Nyong'o is greeted on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: Mike Blake

The 42-year-old actor stunned in a custom ivory Chanel couture gown, with a corset bedazzled in crystals and straps made of pearls.

