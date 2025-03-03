IN PICS | Zoe Saldana, Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg turn heads at Oscars

The biggest night in Hollywood, the 97th annual Oscars, took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night – early Monday morning local time.
At age 25, Mikey Madison became an Oscar winner for her role in Anora. She won the highly coveted best actress award denying front-runner Demi Moore a chance to be an Oscar winner for her career turn in The Substance.
Anora director Sean Baker pulled a Walt Disney (record holder) by becoming a four-time Oscar winner in a single night. He won for original screenplay, film editing, directing and best picture.
Adrien Brody became a second-time Oscar winner for his turn in The Brutalist. He won the best actor award. Zoe Saldana won best supporting actress for Emilia Pérez and A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin won best supporting actor.
In attendance on the star-studded evening included A-listers Queen Latifah, Halle Berry, Coleman Domingo, Emma Stone, Jeremy Strong, Lupita Nyong’o, Jeremy Pope, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Storm Reid and more.
Yasmin Finney
The Heartstopper actress knows exactly how to make her debut at the Oscars – go big or go home! She stunned in an avant-garde Harris Reed demi-couture ensemble.
Cynthia Erivo
Image: Aude Guerrucci
Image: Mike Blake
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 38-year-old British actor and singer brought big Elphaba energy in a custom dark emerald gown by Louis Vuitton. The gown featured a structured neck collar and cold shoulder sleeves with a voluminous skirt.
Halle Berry
Image: Carlos Barria
All eyes were on the 58-year-old actor, who shined in a floor-length strapless mirrored mosaic gown by Christian Siriano. She completed her look with Pomellato jewels.
Zoe Saldana
Image: DANIEL COLE
Image: DANIEL COLE
Saldana looked like a winner on the red carpet in a custom strapless Saint Laurent gown, which featured a burgundy tiered skirt and mesh bodice embellished with crystals. She completed her look with a Cartier neckpiece and satin opera gloves.
Doja Cat
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The singer made a daring fashion statement in animal print. Her strapless gown was a creation by Balmain.
Omar Apollo
Image: Monica Schipper
The musician brought the fashion drama in a Valentino. But it's his high-fashion veil and vampy black eyeliner that won the night.
Timothée Chalamet
Image: Monica Schipper
The 29-year-old actor’s bold fashion choices on the red carpet are always refreshing. On the night, the actor continued to channel Bob Dylan, who he portrays in his biopic, in a custom Givenchy lemon yellow suit.
Demi Moore
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 62-year-old actor might have lost out on being an Oscar winner, but she was a winner on the red carpet in a custom silver Armani Privé gown with a plunging neckline.
Ariana Grande
Image: Aude Guerrucci
Image: Aude Guerrucci
Image: Carlos Barria
The songstress and Wicked actor had heads turning in an off-the-runway strapless Schiaparelli couture gown that featured a structured ball gown peplum skirt that gave the illusion that Grande was floating.
Whoopi Goldberg
Image: Mike Blake
The original EGOT shimmered in a metallic liquid-effect gown by Christian Siriano.
Storm Reid
Image: Aude Guerrucci
The starlet rocked a bold lipstick red gown by Alexandre Vauthier couture dress with a cascading cape. She completed the look with picturesque Pomellato jewels and a high ponytail.
Colman Domingo
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Image: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S.
The Sing Sing actor went for a pop of colour in the form of a fiery red Valentino jacket.
Lupita Nyong’o
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Image: Mike Blake
The 42-year-old actor stunned in a custom ivory Chanel couture gown, with a corset bedazzled in crystals and straps made of pearls.
