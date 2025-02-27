We are four sleeps away from Hollywood's biggest night – the 2025 Oscars.
The 97th annual Academy Awards will stage on Monday morning (SA time) with comedian Conan O'Brien as the host.
Local short film The Last Ranger will be looking to break a 20-year record of being the first SA production to score a win at the Oscars. Gavin Hood's Tsotsi, Terry Pheto and Presley Chweneyagae, was the last film to do so in 2005.
Emilia Pérez leads the nominations pack with 13 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best International Feature. The Brutalist and Wicked have scored 10 nods apiece.
The Substance star Demi Moore, nominated for Actress in a Leading Role, is billed to win her first Oscar. She will duke it out with Karla Sofía Gascón, Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres and Cynthia Erivo.
For the coveted Actor in Leading Role, Timothée Chalamet – for his role in A Complete Uknown – could become the youngest person to win in the category at 29. But he will first have to beat Coleman Domingo, Adrien Brody, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan.
Zoe Saldana is the front-runner to win Actress in a Supporting Role.
Lined up to perform at the ceremony are Erivo and Ariana Grande, Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, Raye and Lisa from Blackpink.
To get into the Oscar groove, SMag plays fantasy stylist to the stars with top fashion picks we hope to see fresh off the runway:
Avumile Qongqo
Will The Last Ranger starlet make an appearance at the Oscars? The statuesque leading lady has already stunned at the local premiere of the short film two weeks ago wearing a sheer bodycon dress hugging her in all the right places. It would be a dream come true to see Qongqo in custom Thebe Magugu.
Cynthia Erivo
SMag plays fantasy stylist for the stars on Oscar night
Image: Oupa Bopape
Erivo has been working on the awards red carpet since late last year when Wicked premiered. She has delivered one fierce look after another. We envision the 37-year-old British actor in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.
Zoe Saldana
The 46-year-old star will most certainly become a first-time Oscar winner. For her crowning moment, we see a magnificent Armani Privé bronze body sculpting gown.
Coleman Domingo
The stylish 55-year-old actor will pull all the stops for the evening. When it comes to his style, the Sing Sing star is known for his flare for the dramatic but also dabbles in the classic tuxedo. We predict he will arrive in a Dolce & Gabbana open-shirt suit.
Demi Moore
This is Moore’s first Oscar nomination in her career spanning 40 years. On the fashion front, the 62-year-old actor has not disappointed this award season. For her acceptance speech, we predict Moore will be adorned in a silky Versace strapless gown.
Ariana Grande
The 31-year-old American actor and singer will be crossing her fingers for a win for Actress in a Supporting Role. Thus far, Grande’s red carpet fashion has hit all the right notes, but will she hit a home run come Monday? We predict Grande will wear an Elie Saab halter gown with intricate crystal embroidery.
Timothée Chalamet
For his Oscar get-up, Chalamet will obviously continue to channel Bob Dylan, who he portrays in his biopic. We see Chalamet in a Saint Laurent runway look that fuses a classic plaid suit and tie with leather trousers and Wellington boots.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
The Oscar winner is one of the presenters after her big win last year. The 38-year-old actor is known for her bold fashion choices and we know she will deliver. We predict Randolph will don a breath-taking Carolina Herrera creation.
Mikey Madison
The 25-year-old Anora star will make her first trip to the Oscars. Madison’s red carpet looks have swooned us with soft layering and feminine silhouettes. We predict she will wear a Giambattista Valli floral gown with voluminous sleeves.
Jeremy Strong
The 46-year-old star is nominated for Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in The Apprentice. Strong's recent outfits have been a colourful mash-up of swag and suave. We envision Strong in a Thome Brown-inspired look.
