IN PICS | Keke Palmer, Zoe Saldana, Cynthia Erivo rock dreamy fashion at SAG Awards

Dreamy lace gowns and bold reds: Best dressed at SAG Awards

24 February 2025 - 14:22
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Keke Palmer attends the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles.
Image: Daniel Cole

With only a week to go before the Oscars, the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards picked their winners at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Monday morning (local time).

The A-listers in attendance included Demi Moore, Danielle Deadwyler, Keke Palmer, Timothee Chalamet, Anna Sawai, Quinta Brunson, Colman Domingo and more.

British film Conclave took top honours with the award for Best Performance by a Cast. The Substance star Demi Moore scooped another win for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor in a Leading Role for A Complete Unknown.   

Zoe Saldana won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Emilia Pérez, while Kieran Culkin continued on his winning streak for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for A Real Pain.

On the TV front, Shōgun walked away with three statues including Best Drama Series, Best Actress for Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada took Best Actor.

Jane Fonder was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The arrival carpet was the glittering mix of dreamy lace gowns, bold reds, peachy tones and a nod to vintage couture. Here is the best dressed.   

 

Keke Palmer

The American actor wore a showstopper in the form of an archival 1985 Chanel vintage gown first worn by fellow Scream Queen actor Jamie Lee Curtis forty years ago. The liquorice black velvet strapless gown was completed with an aureate breastplate armour and had matching velvet gloves.

 

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler attends the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
Image: Mike Blake

The 42-year-old American actor took a sculptural departure for her red carpet looks with a custom vibrant red Louis Vuitton tulle gown that turned heads. Deadwyler completed the look with red satin pumps.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
Image: Mario Anzuoni

The 37-year-old British actor was crowned queen of the silver screen in a dramatic creation. The archival look was from the 1997 couture collection designed by Givenchy by Alexander McQueen.

 

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet attends at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
Image: supplied

Channelling Bob Dylan once again, Chalamet looked 1980s rock band cool in a custom black leather suit by Chrome Hearts. The 29-year-old actor completed his look with a neon-green shirt and a Cartier bolo tie.

 

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai poses with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for "Shogun" at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
Image: Daniel Cole

The 32-year-old Japanese actor sparkled in a strapless custom Armani Privé gown with a georgette embroidered with red crystals. The gown had sheer side panels and a contrasting back made of black velvet.

 

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
Image: Daniel Cole

The comedienne wore a dreamy ivory and creamy lace dress from Christian Dior's resort 2025 collection complete with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and a pixie hairdo.

 

 Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana poses with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Emilia Perez" at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
Image: Daniel Cole

Saldana's winning streak is unmatched, along with her red carpet looks. For this occasion, she arrived in a custom Saint Laurent one-shoulder bedazzled velvet gown with a dramatic shoulder ruffle.   

 

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
Image: Daniel Cole

Never one to disappoint, the Sing Sing heart-throb looked dapper in a custom Valentino suit with a white jacket.

Kerry Washington

 

Kerry Washington attends the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
Image: Mike Blake

Washington looked stunning in a rose gold pearl-embellished long-sleeved gown by Armani Privé.

 

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong attends the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
Image: Daniel Cole

The Apprentice actor suited up and brought a pop of colour in a moss green look by Haans Nicholas Mott.

Drew Starkey

 

Drew Starkey the attends the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
Image: supplied

The Queer star had the best accessory of the night in separates from Alessandro Michele's spring 2025 collection for Valentino.

 

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
Image: supplied

The Abbott Elementary hottie was red hot in a loose-fitted burgundy suit.

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building star went old Hollywood glamour in a cleavage-hugging Celine gown, complete with elegant waves and bright red lips.

Selena Gomez poses with the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for "Only Murders in the Building" at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles, California
Image: Daniel Cole

