With only a week to go before the Oscars, the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards picked their winners at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Monday morning (local time).
The A-listers in attendance included Demi Moore, Danielle Deadwyler, Keke Palmer, Timothee Chalamet, Anna Sawai, Quinta Brunson, Colman Domingo and more.
British film Conclave took top honours with the award for Best Performance by a Cast. The Substance star Demi Moore scooped another win for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor in a Leading Role for A Complete Unknown.
Zoe Saldana won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Emilia Pérez, while Kieran Culkin continued on his winning streak for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for A Real Pain.
On the TV front, Shōgun walked away with three statues including Best Drama Series, Best Actress for Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada took Best Actor.
Jane Fonder was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The arrival carpet was the glittering mix of dreamy lace gowns, bold reds, peachy tones and a nod to vintage couture. Here is the best dressed.
Keke Palmer
IN PICS | Keke Palmer, Zoe Saldana, Cynthia Erivo rock dreamy fashion at SAG Awards
Dreamy lace gowns and bold reds: Best dressed at SAG Awards
Image: Daniel Cole
With only a week to go before the Oscars, the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards picked their winners at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Monday morning (local time).
The A-listers in attendance included Demi Moore, Danielle Deadwyler, Keke Palmer, Timothee Chalamet, Anna Sawai, Quinta Brunson, Colman Domingo and more.
British film Conclave took top honours with the award for Best Performance by a Cast. The Substance star Demi Moore scooped another win for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor in a Leading Role for A Complete Unknown.
Zoe Saldana won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Emilia Pérez, while Kieran Culkin continued on his winning streak for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for A Real Pain.
On the TV front, Shōgun walked away with three statues including Best Drama Series, Best Actress for Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada took Best Actor.
Jane Fonder was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The arrival carpet was the glittering mix of dreamy lace gowns, bold reds, peachy tones and a nod to vintage couture. Here is the best dressed.
Keke Palmer
The American actor wore a showstopper in the form of an archival 1985 Chanel vintage gown first worn by fellow Scream Queen actor Jamie Lee Curtis forty years ago. The liquorice black velvet strapless gown was completed with an aureate breastplate armour and had matching velvet gloves.
Danielle Deadwyler
Image: Mike Blake
The 42-year-old American actor took a sculptural departure for her red carpet looks with a custom vibrant red Louis Vuitton tulle gown that turned heads. Deadwyler completed the look with red satin pumps.
Cynthia Erivo
Image: Mario Anzuoni
The 37-year-old British actor was crowned queen of the silver screen in a dramatic creation. The archival look was from the 1997 couture collection designed by Givenchy by Alexander McQueen.
Timothée Chalamet
Image: supplied
Channelling Bob Dylan once again, Chalamet looked 1980s rock band cool in a custom black leather suit by Chrome Hearts. The 29-year-old actor completed his look with a neon-green shirt and a Cartier bolo tie.
Anna Sawai
Image: Daniel Cole
The 32-year-old Japanese actor sparkled in a strapless custom Armani Privé gown with a georgette embroidered with red crystals. The gown had sheer side panels and a contrasting back made of black velvet.
Quinta Brunson
Image: Daniel Cole
The comedienne wore a dreamy ivory and creamy lace dress from Christian Dior's resort 2025 collection complete with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and a pixie hairdo.
Zoe Saldana
Image: Daniel Cole
Saldana's winning streak is unmatched, along with her red carpet looks. For this occasion, she arrived in a custom Saint Laurent one-shoulder bedazzled velvet gown with a dramatic shoulder ruffle.
Colman Domingo
Image: Daniel Cole
Never one to disappoint, the Sing Sing heart-throb looked dapper in a custom Valentino suit with a white jacket.
Kerry Washington
Image: Mike Blake
Washington looked stunning in a rose gold pearl-embellished long-sleeved gown by Armani Privé.
Jeremy Strong
Image: Daniel Cole
The Apprentice actor suited up and brought a pop of colour in a moss green look by Haans Nicholas Mott.
Drew Starkey
Image: supplied
The Queer star had the best accessory of the night in separates from Alessandro Michele's spring 2025 collection for Valentino.
Tyler James Williams
Image: supplied
The Abbott Elementary hottie was red hot in a loose-fitted burgundy suit.
Selena Gomez
The Only Murders in the Building star went old Hollywood glamour in a cleavage-hugging Celine gown, complete with elegant waves and bright red lips.
Image: Daniel Cole
IN PICS | Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo and Selena Gomez shine at Baftas red carpet
TV heartthrob Kat Sinivasan opens up about his views on V-Day
Shudufhadzo Musida on fighting for women, moving to New York and missing home food
IN PICS | From red lips to Papa Penny - the top fashion trends at Sona
Fashion inspo for Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos