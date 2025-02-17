Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo and Selena Gomez shine at Baftas red carpet

Stars Lupita Nyong’o, Cynthia Erivo and Colman Domingo sparkled on the carpet

17 February 2025 - 14:51
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London.
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London.
Image: Toby Melville

The 78th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly referred to as the Baftas, honoured their top picks in cinematic excellence at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night.

Stars from Lupita Nyong’o to Zoe Saldaña, Colman Domingo, Kylie Jenner, Pamela Anderson, Naomi Ackie, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore and Selena Gomez brought their A-game on the sartorial front. 

Big winners included Conclave, scooping four wins for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay and Editing. Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist  also won four awards: Best Director, Cinematography, Original Score and Leading for Adrien Brody.  

Mikey Madison won Best Leading Actress for Anora, with Zoe Saldaña winning Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez and Best Supporting Actor going to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain. Emilia Pérez, the Spanish-language French musical, was named Best Film Not in the English Language.  

On the red carpet, stars sparkled in crystal-inspired creations, sequinned gowns and old Hollywood classic silhouettes.  

These are some of our fave looks:

Cynthia Erivo  

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London
Image: Toby Melville

The 38-year-old actor stunned in a dreamy Louis Vuitton cream lace dress with a sculptural bodice that resembled a shield.  

Colman Domingo  

Colman Domingo attends the 2025 British Academy Awards (BAFTAs) in London
Colman Domingo attends the 2025 British Academy Awards (BAFTAs) in London
Image: supplied

We had to make a double-take with the actor’s red carpet ensemble. The 55-year-old American actor wore a jet-black leather trench coat and graphic open shirt by Versace. He completed the edgy style with studded biker gloves. The lining of the coat screamed maximalism with the iconic Versace monogram.

David Jonsson

David Jonsson poses in the winners' room with the award Royal Festival Hall in London
David Jonsson poses in the winners' room with the award Royal Festival Hall in London
Image: Isabel Infantes

A Bafta winner on the night for the coveted Rising Star award, Jonsson shimmered in a custom Gucci tuxedo and embroidered Swarovski vest.

 

Saoirse Ronan 

Saoirse Ronan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London.
Saoirse Ronan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London.
Image: Kate Green

The Outrun star looked elegant in a minimalist Louis Vuitton custom creation, complete with bright red lips.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore poses at the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London.
Demi Moore poses at the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London.
Image: Toby Melville

 

We cannot get enough of Demi Moore. The 62-year-old American actor stunned in a floor-length custom Alexander McQueen sequin gown with a turtleneck and backless silhouette. 

Selena Gomez  

Selina Gomez attends the 2025 British Academy Awards (BAFTAs) in London
Selina Gomez attends the 2025 British Academy Awards (BAFTAs) in London
Image: supplied

The 32-year-old actor and singer gave classic Hollywood glamour in a Schiaparelli body-sculpting haute couture gown. She finished the look with Tiffany and Co. jewels complementing her peek-a-boo style.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London
Ariana Grande attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London
Image: Toby Melville

 

The Wicked star served the adult version of Pretty in Pink in a striking voluminous two-toned gown by Louis Vuitton. The black bodice featured a plunging neckline and a peachy-pink skirt.  

Camila Cabello  

Camila Cabello attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London
Camila Cabello attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London
Image: Toby Melville

The 27-year-old singer gave audiences her interpretation of the naked dress trend with a blush pin corseted bodysuit layered with a delicate intricate diamanté skirt by Sabina Bilenko and jewellery by Tasaki jewellery.  

Mikey Madison  

Mikey Madison attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London
Mikey Madison attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London
Image: Kate Green

The 25-year-old American starlet is now a Bafta-winning leading lady. She looked the part in an elegant egg-white floor-length Prada gown with an equally long silk scarf which draped off her shoulders.  

Lupita Nyong’o  

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London
Image: Kate Green

The 41-year-old Oscar winner rocked a Chanel-inspired ensemble with a liquorice black tulle skirt complete with a white knit vest and black centre bow.  

Jeff Goldblum 

Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London
Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London
Image: Toby Melville

The 72-year-old American actor looked suave in a Loewe waistcoat covered in Moira-Rose-coded feathers and complete with a tailcoat tuxedo suit.  

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London
Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London
Image: Toby Melville

The blonde bombshell kept it simple, sophisticated and chic in a white Jacquemus.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC