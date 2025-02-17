IN PICS | Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo and Selena Gomez shine at Baftas red carpet

The 78th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly referred to as the Baftas, honoured their top picks in cinematic excellence at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night.
Stars from Lupita Nyong’o to Zoe Saldaña, Colman Domingo, Kylie Jenner, Pamela Anderson, Naomi Ackie, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore and Selena Gomez brought their A-game on the sartorial front.
Big winners included Conclave, scooping four wins for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay and Editing. Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist also won four awards: Best Director, Cinematography, Original Score and Leading for Adrien Brody.
Mikey Madison won Best Leading Actress for Anora, with Zoe Saldaña winning Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez and Best Supporting Actor going to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain. Emilia Pérez, the Spanish-language French musical, was named Best Film Not in the English Language.
On the red carpet, stars sparkled in crystal-inspired creations, sequinned gowns and old Hollywood classic silhouettes.
These are some of our fave looks:
Cynthia Erivo
Image: Toby Melville
Cynthia Erivo
Image: Toby Melville
The 38-year-old actor stunned in a dreamy Louis Vuitton cream lace dress with a sculptural bodice that resembled a shield.
Colman Domingo
Image: supplied
We had to make a double-take with the actor’s red carpet ensemble. The 55-year-old American actor wore a jet-black leather trench coat and graphic open shirt by Versace. He completed the edgy style with studded biker gloves. The lining of the coat screamed maximalism with the iconic Versace monogram.
David Jonsson
Image: Isabel Infantes
A Bafta winner on the night for the coveted Rising Star award, Jonsson shimmered in a custom Gucci tuxedo and embroidered Swarovski vest.
Saoirse Ronan
Image: Kate Green
The Outrun star looked elegant in a minimalist Louis Vuitton custom creation, complete with bright red lips.
Demi Moore
Image: Toby Melville
We cannot get enough of Demi Moore. The 62-year-old American actor stunned in a floor-length custom Alexander McQueen sequin gown with a turtleneck and backless silhouette.
Selena Gomez
Image: supplied
The 32-year-old actor and singer gave classic Hollywood glamour in a Schiaparelli body-sculpting haute couture gown. She finished the look with Tiffany and Co. jewels complementing her peek-a-boo style.
Ariana Grande
Image: Toby Melville
The Wicked star served the adult version of Pretty in Pink in a striking voluminous two-toned gown by Louis Vuitton. The black bodice featured a plunging neckline and a peachy-pink skirt.
Camila Cabello
Image: Toby Melville
The 27-year-old singer gave audiences her interpretation of the naked dress trend with a blush pin corseted bodysuit layered with a delicate intricate diamanté skirt by Sabina Bilenko and jewellery by Tasaki jewellery.
Mikey Madison
Image: Kate Green
The 25-year-old American starlet is now a Bafta-winning leading lady. She looked the part in an elegant egg-white floor-length Prada gown with an equally long silk scarf which draped off her shoulders.
Lupita Nyong’o
Image: Kate Green
The 41-year-old Oscar winner rocked a Chanel-inspired ensemble with a liquorice black tulle skirt complete with a white knit vest and black centre bow.
Jeff Goldblum
Image: Toby Melville
The 72-year-old American actor looked suave in a Loewe waistcoat covered in Moira-Rose-coded feathers and complete with a tailcoat tuxedo suit.
Pamela Anderson
Image: Toby Melville
The blonde bombshell kept it simple, sophisticated and chic in a white Jacquemus.
