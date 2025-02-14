Are you a hopeless romantic?
Yes, I am. I like a picnic set-up, where my partner and I tune out the noise and spend quality time together. Quality time helps you to find a place in each other’s arms.
What’s the most expensive gift you’ve bought anyone?
I once bought a suit for someone. It was a classic black suit.
Have you been lucky in love?
Yes, but I’m not counting. The right partner for me has to have intellect, open-mindedness and fun.
Have you ever had your heart broken?
Unfortunately, yes, a few times. I believe unsuccessful love stories are the worst because you look back at the time invested with shame. I’m a long-relationship type of person.
What’s your best love song?
Anything by Usher but if I have to be specific, Let It Burn and Bedtime are my jams.
What’s the premise of The Catch?
Eight ladies come into the lodge and are given men to mingle with. The twist is that not all these men have good intentions. We get to see which lady picks the right guy for her.
How would you best describe your career?
It was experimental. I learnt how to do TV at a young age and I’m at a point where I’m trying to reveal more about myself. I’ve played by the rules far too long, now that I’m doing this show, I’m excited about what I’m going to take on next.
Do you have any regrets?
Not at all. I’m a triple threat. I’ve dabbled in a lot of things in the entertainment industry, from acting to presenting and singing. So, I would say I’m happy with what I’ve achieved so far. There are no regrets, anything that’s mine, was meant to be mine.
TV heartthrob Kat Sinivasan opens up about his views on V-Day
"I'm a hopeless romantic. I like a picnic set-up, where my partner and I tune out the noise and spend quality time together," says the TV personality.
Image: KPaparazzi
Happy Valentine’s Day!
SMag goes on a special V-Day date with TV heart-throb Kat Sinivasan, set against the relaxed atmosphere of KōL Izakhaya in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
The 35-year-old TV personality is the host of the new Mzansi Magic dating reality show The Catch.
Here is how the conversation went. Catch the full date in a video on our social media pages, where Sinivasan gets personal about romance and more:
How does it feel to be back on TV?
It’s not much of a change because I started on SABC and then did E!. I was on E! Entertainment for a while, that’s why people always associate me with the channel. This new show [The Catch] was tonnes of fun. I got to show a different side of Kat, one who isn’t prim and proper but versatile. I got to interact with the guests on the show and we had fun.
What were you most nervous about?
As a host, I always aim to bring it and serve content to my level best, so the most important thing I was concerned about was appealing to the audience as Kat, nothing else.
Do you believe in V-Day?
Not at all, I don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day. I don’t know when last I did. I think it’s lame but cute for kids. They are still at that age of experiencing what love is and that’s good for them.
Are you a hopeless romantic?
Yes, I am. I like a picnic set-up, where my partner and I tune out the noise and spend quality time together. Quality time helps you to find a place in each other’s arms.
What’s the most expensive gift you’ve bought anyone?
I once bought a suit for someone. It was a classic black suit.
Have you been lucky in love?
Yes, but I’m not counting. The right partner for me has to have intellect, open-mindedness and fun.
Have you ever had your heart broken?
Unfortunately, yes, a few times. I believe unsuccessful love stories are the worst because you look back at the time invested with shame. I’m a long-relationship type of person.
What’s your best love song?
Anything by Usher but if I have to be specific, Let It Burn and Bedtime are my jams.
What’s the premise of The Catch?
Eight ladies come into the lodge and are given men to mingle with. The twist is that not all these men have good intentions. We get to see which lady picks the right guy for her.
How would you best describe your career?
It was experimental. I learnt how to do TV at a young age and I’m at a point where I’m trying to reveal more about myself. I’ve played by the rules far too long, now that I’m doing this show, I’m excited about what I’m going to take on next.
Do you have any regrets?
Not at all. I’m a triple threat. I’ve dabbled in a lot of things in the entertainment industry, from acting to presenting and singing. So, I would say I’m happy with what I’ve achieved so far. There are no regrets, anything that’s mine, was meant to be mine.
J'Something and Coco on their love, Lover's Rock picnic
Actors Gabi and Motlatsi Mafatshe talk love, music and their hopes for a baby
Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu weighs in on T'Bose, Mapitsi's marital woes
Partner-swap show a roller coaster for host couple, Salamina and Howza Mosese
Love at first bite! How Adulting star Lungile Duma caught the eye of Thusang Mahlangu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos