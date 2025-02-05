Fashion & Beauty

Tyla makes comeback at Met Gala as an A-lister

05 February 2025 - 17:13
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
American Vogue has announced Tyla as one of the A-listers on the Met Gala host committee.
American Vogue has announced Tyla as one of the A-listers on the Met Gala host committee.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris

Mzansi's finest Tyla might have missed out on a second trip to the Grammy Awards on Sunday, but she is confirmed to make a comeback at the Met Gala after her meme-worthy debut that went viral last May.

Who can forget Tyla being lifted and carried up the infamous Met Gala staircase in a form-fitting Balmain ensemble that hugged her so tight in all the right places?

American Vogue has announced Tyla as one of the A-listers on the Met Gala host committee.

What does it mean? Traditionally the Met Gala guest list remains under wraps until "The First Monday in May", but this time around we know beforehand that on May 5, Tyla will be in attendance. So while other Hollywood stars wait in anticipation to find out if they have cracked the list, Tyla has received her early invitation. LEVELS!

She will be joined by Usher, André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Grace Wales Bonner, Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Spike Lee, Regina King, Olivier Rousteing and other specially handpicked stars.  

Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art main building in Manhattan, New York City, the Met Gala is the biggest fashion event of the year – often referred to as the Oscars of fashion. 

Tyla and Anna Wintour attend the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show
Tyla and Anna Wintour attend the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show
Image: Pascal Le Segretain

A-list guests like Tyla will interpret this year’s dress code Tailored For You into mesmerising couture creations and create style moments.  

This year's co-chairs are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Coleman Domingo with honorary chair LeBron James. 

Another SA connection this year comes from African Fashion International (AFI), partnering with the Met Gala for the museum’s Spring exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. With emphasis on black Dandyism, the exhibition is the sartorial exploration of black fashion, culture, identity and politics.  

According to AFI, the "Black Dandyism" movement has its impact on the diaspora as much as the African American Dandies including the Sapeurs of Congo and SA’s Amapantsula.  

Tyla attends 2024 Met Gala
Tyla attends 2024 Met Gala
Image: Dia Dipasupil
Tyla's debut at 2024 Met Gala
Tyla's debut at 2024 Met Gala
Image: Jamie McCarthy

Noteworthy moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week

The international fashion runway circuit is underway, including the highly attended Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2025. The three-day ...
S Mag
6 days ago

IN PICS: Beyoncé, Willow Smith and Trevor Noah sparkled at the Grammys

Beyoncé was finally awarded Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.
S Mag
2 days ago

Soweto’s own, Tshego Gaelae, dedicates Mrs World win to late niece

Soweto’s finest, Tshego Gaelae, just crowned Mrs World, has dedicated her victory to the memory of her niece, who died earlier this week.
S Mag
5 days ago

Top designer admits his fashion debut at the Met was 'overwhelming'

After making his fashion debut at the Cape Town Met on Saturday, designer Siphosihle Masango has described the moment as overwhelming and compared it ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC