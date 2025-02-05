Mzansi's finest Tyla might have missed out on a second trip to the Grammy Awards on Sunday, but she is confirmed to make a comeback at the Met Gala after her meme-worthy debut that went viral last May.
Who can forget Tyla being lifted and carried up the infamous Met Gala staircase in a form-fitting Balmain ensemble that hugged her so tight in all the right places?
American Vogue has announced Tyla as one of the A-listers on the Met Gala host committee.
What does it mean? Traditionally the Met Gala guest list remains under wraps until "The First Monday in May", but this time around we know beforehand that on May 5, Tyla will be in attendance. So while other Hollywood stars wait in anticipation to find out if they have cracked the list, Tyla has received her early invitation. LEVELS!
She will be joined by Usher, André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Grace Wales Bonner, Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Spike Lee, Regina King, Olivier Rousteing and other specially handpicked stars.
Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art main building in Manhattan, New York City, the Met Gala is the biggest fashion event of the year – often referred to as the Oscars of fashion.
Tyla makes comeback at Met Gala as an A-lister
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
A-list guests like Tyla will interpret this year’s dress code Tailored For You into mesmerising couture creations and create style moments.
This year's co-chairs are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Coleman Domingo with honorary chair LeBron James.
Another SA connection this year comes from African Fashion International (AFI), partnering with the Met Gala for the museum’s Spring exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. With emphasis on black Dandyism, the exhibition is the sartorial exploration of black fashion, culture, identity and politics.
According to AFI, the "Black Dandyism" movement has its impact on the diaspora as much as the African American Dandies including the Sapeurs of Congo and SA’s Amapantsula.
Image: Dia Dipasupil
Image: Jamie McCarthy
