It was a night of glitz and glamour for Tinseltown at the 67th annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday morning (local time).
Mzansi flutist and composer Wouter Kellerman won his third Grammy for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for Triveni, the joint venture with Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto and Indian vocalist Chandrika Tandon.
A-listers in attendance included John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Babyface, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Alicia Keys, Doechii, Billie Eilish, Paris Hilton, Victoria Monet and more.
Beyoncé was finally awarded Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, becoming the fourth black woman to win in the category in Grammy history and only the first one to win this century. She has previously been nominated for Renaissance (2023), Lemonade (2017), Beyoncé (2015) and I Am...Sasha Fierce (2010).
Cowboy Carter also scooped Best Country Album making her the first black woman to win the category. She also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted featuring Miley Cyrus.
Rapper Doechii won Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal and Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us was crowned Song of Year and Record of the Year.
SA comedian and media personality Trevor Noah was the host for a fifth consecutive time.
On the fashion front, guests sparkled and shined in an array of avant-garde ensembles weaved in between with steamy plunged and sexy legs numbers. This is the best dressed from the evening.
Beyoncé
IN PICS: Beyoncé, Willow Smith and Trevor Noah sparkled at the Grammys
Beyoncé stunned in a custom Schiaparelli beaded gown
It was a night of glitz and glamour for Tinseltown at the 67th annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday morning (local time).
Mzansi flutist and composer Wouter Kellerman won his third Grammy for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for Triveni, the joint venture with Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto and Indian vocalist Chandrika Tandon.
A-listers in attendance included John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Babyface, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Alicia Keys, Doechii, Billie Eilish, Paris Hilton, Victoria Monet and more.
Beyoncé was finally awarded Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, becoming the fourth black woman to win in the category in Grammy history and only the first one to win this century. She has previously been nominated for Renaissance (2023), Lemonade (2017), Beyoncé (2015) and I Am...Sasha Fierce (2010).
Cowboy Carter also scooped Best Country Album making her the first black woman to win the category. She also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted featuring Miley Cyrus.
Rapper Doechii won Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal and Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us was crowned Song of Year and Record of the Year.
SA comedian and media personality Trevor Noah was the host for a fifth consecutive time.
On the fashion front, guests sparkled and shined in an array of avant-garde ensembles weaved in between with steamy plunged and sexy legs numbers. This is the best dressed from the evening.
Beyoncé
Image: Mario Anzuoni
This was a big night for the music superstar performer and her ensemble did not disappoint. The 43-year-old stunned in a custom Schiaparelli beaded gown with a crystal-encrusted pearl accent dangling in the centre. The Texas Hold Em singer completed the look with matching opera gloves, drop pearl earrings and platinum blonde locks.
Trevor Noah
Image: DANIEL COLE
The five-time Grammy host looked suave in a midnight blue Giorgio Armani suit complete with Tiffany & Co. Jewellery.
Jaden and Willow Smith
Image: DANIEL COLE
Image: DANIEL COLE
The Smith siblings are always high on the best-dressed list on the red carpet. Willow bared it all in a steamy lingerie ensemble with a bedazzled bustier and matching briefs paired with an oversized Dior tuxedo trench coat complete Versace platforms. Whereas older brother Jaden rocked a sleek Louis Vuitton tuxedo and a black haunted house bonnet that showed his face by the entrance of the door.
Lady Gaga
Image: DANIEL COLE
Channelling a gothic aesthetic, the 38-year-old American actor and musician, who added another Grammy win to her name with the hit Die With A Smile, wore a dramatic jet-black gown by Samuel Lewis.
Doechii
Image: Mike Blake
Image: DANIEL COLE
The 26-year-old American rapper suited up in a structured look by Thom Brown. The oversized grey trousers, with dramatically exaggerated shoulders and hip silhouettes, were completed with a white shirt and grey tie.
Chrissy Teigen
Image: DANIEL COLE
The 39-year-old model looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer Christian Siriano gown with a corseted and flared skirt that pillowed at her feet.
Troye Sivan
Image: DANIEL COLE
The 29-year-old Australian musician and actor was nominated for the Best Pop and Dance Record for his hit song Get Me Started on the night. His red-carpet ensemble was a true party starter with a sheer organza lilac and lavender Prada suit completed with a silk neck scarf.
Cardi B
Image: DANIEL COLE
The 32-year-old rapper and musician brought out her inner wild animal with a custom Roberto Cavalli leopard print gown designed by Fausto Puglisi.
Charli XCX
Image: DANIEL COLE
The 32-year-old English pop star wore a Jean Paul Gautier gown that had a dramatically frilled V-neck bustier that cinched into a corset and flowed out as a dramatic slit that showed her pins and gladiator-styled heels. Her album Brat became a fashion aesthetic, can now add two Grammy wins to her list of achievements.
Sabrina Carpenter
Image: DANIEL COLE
The 25-year-old pop star gave us a Cinderella moment with a sweet baby-blue custom Jonathan Anderson gown from his eponymous label JW Anderson. The Grammy winner of Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance, her frock was a mermaid-style halter neck complemented with fluffy blue feather peplum along her hemline.
Bianca Censori
Image: DANIEL COLE
The wife of controversial rapper Kanye West sparked outrage when she walked the red carpet in an oversized black fur coat before undressing on the carpet into a see-through nude dress.
Shaboozey
Image: DANIEL COLE
The 29-year-old American songwriter and musician walked the carpet in a Diesel blazer jacket with a matching elegant floor-length tasselled neck scarf.
Coco Jones
Image: DANIEL COLE
The 27-year-old American actor and songstress wore a racy cut-out gown by Defaïence.
Soweto’s own, Tshego Gaelae, dedicates Mrs World win to late niece
Noteworthy moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week
Top designer admits his fashion debut at the Met was 'overwhelming'
Bring out the hats at the Met
Rock new age genderless fashion at summer music festivals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos