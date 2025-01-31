Soweto’s own, Tshego Gaelae, dedicates Mrs World win to late niece

Soweto’s finest, Tshego Gaelae, just crowned Mrs World, has dedicated her victory to the memory of her niece, who died earlier this week.
The 34-year-old attorney was crowned the 40th Miss World in Las Vegas on Friday morning (local time), beating Sri Lanka’s Ishadi Amanda and Ploy Panperm from Thailand.
Speaking to Sowetan after her win, Gaelae said her crowning was bittersweet as throughout her time in the competition she was overcome with deep grief after losing her 17-year-old niece.
“I’m finally able to let my body feel everything that it’s been feeling because I’ve been so focused on getting through the competition. I’m feeling very elated at the moment. I’m so excited, I’m so honoured and looking forward to getting back home,” she said.
“I decided to process with my family; I didn’t make it known to Mrs SA or Mrs World. I also didn’t publicise it because I wanted to process it with my family. I’m very sad that I won’t be at her funeral. I believe that God has a plan for everyone and everything.
“My niece was a bubbly personality and I hope her spirit finds peace. I hope her mother and sisters find solace in knowing that God knows the plan he has for us and should trust and believe that everything is in God’s hands.”
Image: Supplied
Gaelae said she was grateful to have her sister Refilwe with her by her side in Vegas.
“Being away from my family and familiarity was quite difficult, but I’m glad my sister Refilwe came to support me. She helped bring normalcy and all we had was each other. This helped make our sisterly bond stronger,” she said.
During her reign as Mrs World she plans to further uplift those coming from disadvantaged families through her charity work.
“Now that I am an ambassador, I am aware that I’ve become a representation throughout the entire world,” she said.
“I want to be a representation to every black child and (show them) that their dreams are valid. I mean, I’m just a girl from Soweto who took her chances and entered Mrs SA for the first time and won.
“And now look where I am. It’s very important to go for that leap.”
SowetanLIVE
