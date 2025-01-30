Fashion & Beauty

Noteworthy moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week

Tyla's slinky high-neck black dress grandstands Paris front row

30 January 2025 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Tyla attends the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026
Tyla attends the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026
Image: Pascal Le Segretain

The international fashion runway circuit is underway, including the highly attended Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2025. The three-day spectacular attracts A-listers and fashion enthusiasts with its heritage craftsmanship and boundless imagination from celebrated couturiers. 

Celebrity spotting included Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Pamela Anderson, Dua Lipa, Jenna Ortega, Jennie Kim, Venus Williams and more. Many of the exquisite creations will be eyed by celebrity stylists for their A-list clients to rock on red carpets this award season.

These are the six memorable moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week:

Tyla steams up Paris

Tyla and Anna Wintour attend the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show
Tyla and Anna Wintour attend the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show
Image: Pascal Le Segretain

On the eve of the three-day fashion affair, homegirl Tyla flew the SA flag high in Paris. She steamed up the front row at the Jacquemus autumn-winter 2025 runway show. The 22-year-old Grammy winner smouldered in a slinky high-neck, liquorice black dress sliced down in its sides to reveal a daring thong. She completed her look with a fresh face, a short-styled updo and statement-shelled earrings. Her fit wowed her fans and won the admiration of US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who she sat next to her front row.

Dior’s deconstructed fairytale

A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection show for fashion house Christian Dior in Paris.
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection show for fashion house Christian Dior in Paris.
Image: Benoit Tessier

Dior’s runway show was a witty play on escapism and wonder. The Parisian luxury house's haute couture showcase resembled an Alice in Wonderland inspiration with deconstructed costume-like creations of sheer corset dresses, hooped petticoats and caged-like ballroom skirts walking down the runway. The looks were softened with feminine silhouettes juxtaposed with punk-rock feather-spiked mohawks. Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, in her show notes, said the collection was the “place in-between childhood and adulthood, dream and reality.” 

 

Schiaparelli’s Icarus moment

What is higher than perfection? Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry’s answer was to go “as high as the sun – and the gods – will allow us” per his show notes. Inspired by the quest to reach new couturier heights, Roseberry looked back to the history of couture and served a spectacular runway lecture in craftsmanship and art. His work cited the great couturiers of the past century Yves Saint Laurent, Paul Poiret and Madame Grès. The silhouettes were also a nod to the work of the period, such as 1920s-inspired snaky curvy embroidered with Japanese bungle beads and mounted onto a French corset toile. Model Kendall Jenner opened the show in a breathtaking creation accented by moulded sharp hip blades synonymous with the atelier.

Volume and capes reign supreme

A model presents a creation by the creative studio of fashion house Chanel as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection show in Paris, France.
A model presents a creation by the creative studio of fashion house Chanel as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection show in Paris, France.
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes

The word generous would describe the proportions of the enveloping and floor-sweeping capes that flooded the runways. As seen at Giambattista Valli, models walked the showcase in pillowy hooded capes. At Chanel, youthful dollhouse short dresses were paired with dramatic capes that trained, and sometimes flew, behind the models.

Alessandro Michele's debut at Valentino 

The former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele made his haute couture debut at Valentino. Michele succeeded Pierpaolo Piccioli, who exited a year ago. His first couture show, called Vertigeneux, on Wednesday afternoon was attended by A-listers Colman Domingo, Elton John and Elsa Hosk.

Mr Armani strong at age 90

Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause of the audience during the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause of the audience during the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Image: Pascal Le Segretain

 

Fashion designer and creative director Giorgio Armani has still got it at age 90. He walked down the runway at Armani Privé to take his deserved bow. Armani celebrated a momentous 20th anniversary of his couture house with the collection titled Lumiéres and boy did it shine! As per tradition, Armani walked alongside his glittering couture bride.    

Top designer admits his fashion debut at the Met was 'overwhelming'

After making his fashion debut at the Cape Town Met on Saturday, designer Siphosihle Masango has described the moment as overwhelming and compared it ...
S Mag
4 days ago

Bring out the hats at the Met

Saddle up! SMag is off to the races this weekend at the glitzy Cape Town Met, welcoming debutants and mavens to the lush fields and picturesque ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Rock new age genderless fashion at summer music festivals

Happy 2025, SMaggers! A new year comes with a new attitude to bend the fashion rules and we urge you this year to embrace a genderless summer style.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Golden Globes kick off award season

The year's awards season kicked off with a bang in the early hours of Monday morning when the international TV and film industry took centre stage at ...
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation