The international fashion runway circuit is underway, including the highly attended Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2025. The three-day spectacular attracts A-listers and fashion enthusiasts with its heritage craftsmanship and boundless imagination from celebrated couturiers.
Celebrity spotting included Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Pamela Anderson, Dua Lipa, Jenna Ortega, Jennie Kim, Venus Williams and more. Many of the exquisite creations will be eyed by celebrity stylists for their A-list clients to rock on red carpets this award season.
These are the six memorable moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week:
Tyla steams up Paris
Noteworthy moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week
Tyla's slinky high-neck black dress grandstands Paris front row
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
The international fashion runway circuit is underway, including the highly attended Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2025. The three-day spectacular attracts A-listers and fashion enthusiasts with its heritage craftsmanship and boundless imagination from celebrated couturiers.
Celebrity spotting included Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Pamela Anderson, Dua Lipa, Jenna Ortega, Jennie Kim, Venus Williams and more. Many of the exquisite creations will be eyed by celebrity stylists for their A-list clients to rock on red carpets this award season.
These are the six memorable moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week:
Tyla steams up Paris
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
On the eve of the three-day fashion affair, homegirl Tyla flew the SA flag high in Paris. She steamed up the front row at the Jacquemus autumn-winter 2025 runway show. The 22-year-old Grammy winner smouldered in a slinky high-neck, liquorice black dress sliced down in its sides to reveal a daring thong. She completed her look with a fresh face, a short-styled updo and statement-shelled earrings. Her fit wowed her fans and won the admiration of US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who she sat next to her front row.
Dior’s deconstructed fairytale
Image: Benoit Tessier
Dior’s runway show was a witty play on escapism and wonder. The Parisian luxury house's haute couture showcase resembled an Alice in Wonderland inspiration with deconstructed costume-like creations of sheer corset dresses, hooped petticoats and caged-like ballroom skirts walking down the runway. The looks were softened with feminine silhouettes juxtaposed with punk-rock feather-spiked mohawks. Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, in her show notes, said the collection was the “place in-between childhood and adulthood, dream and reality.”
Schiaparelli’s Icarus moment
What is higher than perfection? Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry’s answer was to go “as high as the sun – and the gods – will allow us” per his show notes. Inspired by the quest to reach new couturier heights, Roseberry looked back to the history of couture and served a spectacular runway lecture in craftsmanship and art. His work cited the great couturiers of the past century Yves Saint Laurent, Paul Poiret and Madame Grès. The silhouettes were also a nod to the work of the period, such as 1920s-inspired snaky curvy embroidered with Japanese bungle beads and mounted onto a French corset toile. Model Kendall Jenner opened the show in a breathtaking creation accented by moulded sharp hip blades synonymous with the atelier.
Volume and capes reign supreme
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes
The word generous would describe the proportions of the enveloping and floor-sweeping capes that flooded the runways. As seen at Giambattista Valli, models walked the showcase in pillowy hooded capes. At Chanel, youthful dollhouse short dresses were paired with dramatic capes that trained, and sometimes flew, behind the models.
Alessandro Michele's debut at Valentino
The former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele made his haute couture debut at Valentino. Michele succeeded Pierpaolo Piccioli, who exited a year ago. His first couture show, called Vertigeneux, on Wednesday afternoon was attended by A-listers Colman Domingo, Elton John and Elsa Hosk.
Mr Armani strong at age 90
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Fashion designer and creative director Giorgio Armani has still got it at age 90. He walked down the runway at Armani Privé to take his deserved bow. Armani celebrated a momentous 20th anniversary of his couture house with the collection titled Lumiéres and boy did it shine! As per tradition, Armani walked alongside his glittering couture bride.
Top designer admits his fashion debut at the Met was 'overwhelming'
Bring out the hats at the Met
Rock new age genderless fashion at summer music festivals
Golden Globes kick off award season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos