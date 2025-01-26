“It doesn’t annoy me, it comes as part of the territory. In the African fashion market in general we don’t buy the clothes, we want the experience thus you have designers like David Tlale, Veekee James and Gert-Johan Coetzee. People are buying that personality,” he said.
Top designer admits his fashion debut at the Met was 'overwhelming'
I didn’t know how the show work, it’s very flash mob – Siphosihle Masango
Image: Supplied
After making his fashion debut at the Cape Town Met on Saturday, designer Siphosihle Masango has described the moment as overwhelming and compared it to a flash mob.
The 35-year-old designer from Soshanguve was one of the local designers hand-picked for the annual fashion showcase hosted by Gavin Rajah in the middle of the glitzy horse-racing event at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town.
Masango is known for his over-the-top red carpet creations and as a result is the go-to designer for A-listers Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho, Phuti Khomo, Shauwn Mkhize, Buhle Samuels, Lamiez Holworthy, Nomalanga Shozi and Faith Nketsi. However, Masango opted for a more wearable collection instead of his signature dramatic pieces and regretted it in hindsight.
“It was overwhelming and chaotic. My biggest shock about it is I didn’t know how the fashion show works – it’s very flash mob. There are people everywhere, so you don’t know if it’s part of the fashion show or spectators. It’s very fast-paced,” he told Sowetan after his show.
“Had I known that it’s a flash mob, I would have made the outfits bigger, more grand and more ‘look-at-me’. Whereas I feel like now they just blended in with the crowd.”
His collection was an ode to the internet. He had only two weeks to put together the 16 pieces he showcased.
Image: Supplied
“We created a meme. With meme culture and AI-designs doing the rounds on Instagram, we took a nod from that. I kept being sent this pearly AI-design jacket on Instagram and thought, " let me try to make this jacket,” he said.
“The whole collection is centralised around social media, meme culture and the internet. I even started to imagine what if biblical figures had iPhones. So there is a meme in the collection with a print [depicting] Samson and Delilah.
"I see her as the ultimate baddie in this culture, she has an iPhone and the meme is about how she’s with a smartphone taking a picture of herself as she’s about to cut Samson’s hair. It’s that kind of vibe.”
Image: Peter Heeger
Masango has come a long way since interning for noted designer David Tlale. He founded his eponymous label in 2019. He plans to switch things up with his label this year.
“I have proven to South Africa that I can do couture and craftsmanship,” he said.
“So I want to explore the world of wearability and ready-to-wear more than event clothing. Like having something special in your wardrobe that you can wear every day, but where there is still craftsmanship to it and it’s not just a regular t-shirt and jeans.”
His romantic life has also made headlines as much as his thriving career.
Image: Peter Heeger
“It doesn’t annoy me, it comes as part of the territory. In the African fashion market in general we don’t buy the clothes, we want the experience thus you have designers like David Tlale, Veekee James and Gert-Johan Coetzee. People are buying that personality,” he said.
“I’m also a lover boy. If I love you, I’m going to show you off… I’m going to share you with the world, I love being in love and if it doesn’t work it’s part of my history. I can’t erase it.”
A-listers who showcased this year’s fashion theme of couture unleashed included Cassper Nyovest, K.O, Maps Maponyane, Thabsie, Mpumi Mlambo, Pamela Mtanga, Natasha Joubert, Yaya Mavundla, Nomuzi Mabena and Khosi Twala.
Other designers who showcased included Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA, Craig Port, Kim Govaars, Rajah, Thula Sindi, Sipho Mabuto, Stephen van Eeden, Ramo Jozsy, Fikile Sokhulu, and Cindy Bam.
Bring out the hats at the Met
Thuso Mbedu manifested her dream role in Children of Blood and Bone
'I've rebranded... showing skin is no longer in fashion' – says reality TV star Inno Morolong
Mpumi Mpama set to bring 'new life' to Empini role formerly portrayed by Siyabonga Thwala
