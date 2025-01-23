Bring out the hats at the Met

Fashion & Beauty

23 January 2025 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Backstage at the 2024 Cape Town Met at the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town
Image: Ziyaad Douglas

Saddle up! SMag is off to the races this weekend at the glitzy Cape Town Met, welcoming debutants and mavens to the lush fields and picturesque mountain backdrop to soak in the summer sun.

The auspicious horse racing event toasts the spectacular marriage between luxurious fashion and sportsmanship. 

Ushered by the dress code Couture Unleashed, guests will seek to outdazzle with creative renditions and outfit inspirations that flaunt high-end silhouettes and style expressions. 

On the field, guests will be enthralled by the horsepower of thoroughbreds, meanwhile, off-field all eyes will be locked on the annual fashion showcase hosted by curator and fashion designer Gavin Rajah.

The spectacular fashion line-up features local designers Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA, Craig Port, Kim Govaars, Rajah, Thula Sindi, Sipho Mabuto, Stephen van Eeden, Ramo Jozsy, Fikile Sokhulu, Siphosihle Masango and Cindy Bam.

Taking a style cue from US first lady Melania Trump's viral inauguration hat game on Monday, nothing says couture like a dramatic headpiece. She donned a sleek Adam Lippes custom ensemble. But it's the meme-worthy wide-brim boater designed by famed milliner Eric Javits that threatened to steal all the attention. 

Borrowing inspiration from these two worlds, our style guide showcases the art of millinery to add the finishing touch of sophistication, whether for subdued presidential flare or an outlandish addition to your outfit at the Met.

On your marks, get set... bring on the fashion! 

 

Bring on the drama 

US First Lady Melania Trump
Image: Greg Nash

The first rule to being a hatter is understanding that the perfect headpiece can make or break your outfit. Think of a hat as the final piece that sings in harmony with the rest of your outfit or derails the style tone of the look. Over-the-top hats and fascinators are the perfect marriage for outdoor social events, so have fun. Quick note, remember when the sun goes down, so will the hat. Make sure your outfit is style-strong without the hat. 

 

Keep it cutesy

Fashion at the 2024 Cape Town Met at the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town
Image: Ziyaad Douglas

Fascinators and ostentatious hats are the dress code for the day, from pillbox hats with veils to peacock flat hats for that regal elegance – the more fascinating the better. For gents, pair a morning hat, a top hat worn for daytime social events, with a formal three-piece suit. Break tradition with a summer-friendly pastel suiting with a shirtless blazer, cropped trousers and matching soft hats such as a fedora, Panama or chapeau-styled headgear.

2024 Cape Town Met at the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ziyaad Douglas

Oh My Hair!

Fashion at the 2024 Cape Town Met at the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town
Image: Ziyaad Douglas

There is never a bad hair day with good hair. Hair creations are the creme of creativity and talent. Sculptural and statement hairdos show off incredible imagination, elevating the ensemble and cleverly incorporating the theme. Hair creations are a great talking point and an excellent excuse to get your hair done.   

 

Floral headwear 

Yaya Mavundla at the Cape Town Met.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Floral crowns and tiaras are romantic additions to the headwear family. Whether it is a floral hedge towering over the crowd or a delicate floral headband to tie in an elegant ballroom gown, the day belongs to you.

 

Weird and wonderful

Spectator during Cape Town Met at the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Are you running behind on preparation time? Save yourself the stress by looking to these last-minute fixes and opt for freestyle headwear. From bejewelled headscarves, glammed-up SA cultural attire and hair accessories to va-va-voom any 'fit. Use your creativity and make the most of your time to elevate your look that won’t break the bank. Remember, the weirder the headgear the more fabulous.

 

Fact Box 

  • The Cape Town Met, previously known as the J&B Met and Sun Met is the Grade 1 thoroughbred horserace run on the turf at Kenilworth Racecourse, Cape Town.
  • This year marks the 168th anniversary of the first run, which started in 1883 and is known as the Metropolitan Mile.
  • This year, Zakes Bantwini, DJ Zinhle, Neon Dreams and GoodLuck will headline the after-party.
Fashion at the 2024 Cape Town Met at the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town
Image: Ziyaad Douglas
Fashion at the 2024 Cape Town Met at the Kenilworth Race Course on Cape Town
Image: Ziyaad Douglas
Siv Ngesi at the 2024 Cape Town Met at the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town
Image: Ziyaad Douglas
Mzukisi Mbane at the 2024 Cape Town Met at the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town
Image: Ziyaad Douglas

