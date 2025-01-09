Happy 2025, SMaggers!
A new year comes with a new attitude to bend the fashion rules and we urge you this year to embrace a genderless summer style.
Genderless fashion continued to make a huge announcement last season on the high runways. Menswear championed soft-to-the-touch satin blouses, while womenswear suited up in all colourful variations of the traditional suit-and-tie.
Unisex and androgynous styles redefine binary constructs by bending the rules. Permitting both men and women to cross-experiment with styles and fluid silhouettes such as loose-fitted garments and oversized cuts such as the shoulder blazer.
After opening the year in Cape Town at the weekend, the Milk + Cookies Festival headlined by Grammy-winning international act, Kaytranada, will stage in Johannesburg on Saturday. The outdoor music festival will also feature local supporting acts including DJ Lag, Mörda, Muzi, Yolophonik and Kitty Cash.
We urge SMaggers this weekend to embrace the fearless attitude of genderless style that knows no bounds with our guide to summer festival fashion.
Playsuits
Rock new age genderless fashion at summer music festivals
Your style guide to runway-inspired looks
Happy 2025, SMaggers!
A new year comes with a new attitude to bend the fashion rules and we urge you this year to embrace a genderless summer style.
Genderless fashion continued to make a huge announcement last season on the high runways. Menswear championed soft-to-the-touch satin blouses, while womenswear suited up in all colourful variations of the traditional suit-and-tie.
Unisex and androgynous styles redefine binary constructs by bending the rules. Permitting both men and women to cross-experiment with styles and fluid silhouettes such as loose-fitted garments and oversized cuts such as the shoulder blazer.
After opening the year in Cape Town at the weekend, the Milk + Cookies Festival headlined by Grammy-winning international act, Kaytranada, will stage in Johannesburg on Saturday. The outdoor music festival will also feature local supporting acts including DJ Lag, Mörda, Muzi, Yolophonik and Kitty Cash.
We urge SMaggers this weekend to embrace the fearless attitude of genderless style that knows no bounds with our guide to summer festival fashion.
Playsuits
Resort wear is always a fave for a laidback beach vibe, even when you are in the city. Bask in the great Joburg outdoors with a matchy-matchy playsuit that will lift your style game and get you into the summer music festival groove. As seen on the Zimmermann runway, a model walked the showcase in a utilitarian-inspired co-ord with a voluminous crop jacket and matching trousers – complete with gladiator sandals. From sheer, nude lace to chiffon and colourful satin prints, there is a playsuit for both men and women.
Chest out
Show off your summer-kissed skin with an open-chest shirt buttoned down to the mid-section. If having a toned chest is your new year's resolution, no worries. As seen on the runways of Saint Laurent menswear, models walked the showcase in loosely fitted satin blouses and one-shoulder shirts that revealed toned biceps. For ladies, try a crop top and show off your belly button.
Sports jerseys
BFFs, fashion plus soccer have reunited with both menswear and womenswear welcoming with open arms the return of the sports jersey last season. Football fans and fashion lovers have bonded over the stylishly functional and unifying jersey that heroes genderless silhouettes and tailoring. As seen on the Louis Vuitton menswear runway, a model walked the showcase in a soccer jersey inspired by the fashion house.
Prints, florals and sparkle
The addition of prints and floral patterns is a jolt of excitement to any ensemble. Floral shirts whether long-sleeved or short-sleeved are winners for pizazz and interest in detailing. For a showstopper, ornate garments that sparkle with rhinestones, gems and crystals bring intrigue to any outfit and are an upgrade from body jewellery. As seen on the runways of Dsquared2, a model walked the showcase in an ornate vest with shimmering crystals paired with turquoise-coloured trousers and beach flip-flops.
Head scarves
Bring excitement to your summer music festival ’fit with a headscarf. Traditionally worn by women, the headscarf is a stylish and inexpensive way to elevate any outfit. How to tie a silk headscarf? Fold the square scarf into a triangle, then place the triangular scarf on top of a baseball cap with the longest side of the triangle covering the front and finish it off by making a knot underneath your chin with the remaining two sides of the scarf.
Fact Box – Milk + Cookies Music Week
Golden Globes kick off award season
'Bagging a lead role on Netflix's Umjolo: The Gone Girl boosted my confidence' – Sibongiseni Shezi
Celebrity MasterChef SA winner Seth Shezi is ready to pioneer a new concept in the culinary scene
Calling all the girlies who want to be in the 'cool-girl hair' club
Get into the 'grooming' groove this festive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos