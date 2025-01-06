The year's awards season kicked off with a bang in the early hours of Monday morning, local time, when the international TV and film industry took centre stage at the 82nd Golden Globes Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
French filmmaker Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pèrez was one of the big winners with four gongs including Best Comedy or Musical Film and a win for actor Zoe Saldana. Historical drama series Shōgun also had a clean sweep winning Best Drama TV Series plus acting awards for stars Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada.
The Brutalist scooped Best Motion Picture for Drama and Best Director for Brady Corbet with lead star Adrien Brody further staging his comeback with a win for his role.
Another comeback moment saw Demi Moore winning Best Actress in Musical and Comedy for her career turn in The Substance.
The red carpet flaunted Hollywood classic silhouettes and sculptural masterpieces, with the occasional bombshell.
These are the best dressed from the night.
Zendaya
Golden Globes kick off award season
Celebs bedazzle red carpet at Hollywood's annual TV and film awards
Zendaya
The 28-year-old American actor stunned on the red carpet in a marigold satin gown by Louis Vuitton with matching velvet stilettos. The Challengers star glammed up the corseted tea-length dress with a dramatic train with a diamond jewel neckpiece and deep copper hair pinned up into curls.
Tyler James Williams
Let's have a moment of silence for Williams' daring “he-vage”. By going shirtless in a charcoal Dolce & Gabbana suit, the former child star and Abbott Elementary hottie was snatched and further cemented his newfound sex symbol status.
Zoe Saldana
The 46-year-old actor won her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in Motion for Emilia Pérez. Saldana was dressed like a winner in a custom sequin liquorice black Saint Laurent gown with a plunging neckline and satin chocolate cape that draped around her toned arms. She completed the look with a beautiful Cartier neckpiece.
Kerry Washington
The Six Triple Eight leading lady stunned in a pop of colour, rocking a hot pink of-the-shoulder number from Balenciaga. She added a vampy vibe with black opera gloves plus matching stockings and pumps.
Demi Moore
It was a big night for Moore as she scooped up her first award in her 45-year acting career. Moore won Best Actress in Musical or Comedy for The Substance. The 62-year-old actor sparkled on the red carpet in an old Hollywood-inspired aureate floor-length and strapless Armani Privè sculptural gown with Swarovski crystals cascading elegantly across her waist.
Colman Domingo
The 55-year-old Sing Sing actor continued his red-carpet best-dressed streak in a custom Valentino suit.
Cynthia Erivo
The 37-year-old British actor bedazzled the red carpet in a strappy Louis Vuitton sculptural gown with gravity-defying scalloped peplum and an ornate pattern in metallic silver.
Jeremy Strong
The Apprentice star reminded the internet why his Succession character Kendall Roy was so “babygirl” by brining his edgy style on the red carpet in velvet green Loro Piana suit. He nailed the styling with a matching bucket hat, relaxed white turtleneck and Jacques Marie Mage aviators.
Mindy Kaling
The 45-year-old American actor and comedian sparkled on the red carpet in a form-fitting, floor-length honey-gold metallic gown by Ashi Studio.
Miley Cyrus
The 32-year-old songstress and actor dropped jaws in a racy black Celine gown adorned with shimmering silver sequin trimmed along the bodice cut-outs. The sexy number was completed with an open-back feature that showed off Cyrus’ impressive collection of tattoos.
