Get into the 'grooming' groove this festive

From smart routines to recovery hacks, this season is all about grooming smarter, not harder.

Aah, yes, it’s finally here — Dezemba, the Big Days, Festive or whatever term of endearment you use for South Africans’ favourite time of year. The excitement is palpable and out-of-office modes feel long overdue.

Whether you’re planning on enjoying languid beach getaways, festivals, chilled shisanyama days or a bumper-to-bumper club schedule, this year, it’s all about finding a bit of balance and keeping your routine in check while having a good time.

You’ve worked hard all year and it’s time to enjoy a little downtime, so it’s only natural to want to work smarter, not harder when it comes to maintaining your grooming routine. Prioritise skin protection, health, and speedy recovery with multi-use products that streamline your routine, overnight potions that help with skin recovery, and SPF-infused formulas.

The groovist’s cheat sheet

Navigate festivities like a pro with quick-fire hacks for a carefree grooming routine.

1. Do wear hybrid SPF formulas to make sun protection easy, with tinted sunscreens or skincare infused with SPF properties such as lip balms, serums, and primers. Use a tinted SPF for lightweight coverage that will even out skin for a fresh-faced appearance and wear better in humidity. Add some concealer for coverage on unwanted blemishes or dark circles.