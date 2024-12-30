Fashion & Beauty

Calling all the girlies who want to be in the 'cool-girl hair' club

Take your cue from actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph with hair that looks ethereal, care-free, and hyper-feminine.

30 December 2024 - 10:38
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

The cool-girl club has an all-access pass this season as hair celebrates individual style, unbothered placement, and “girl’s girl” energy.

Brat green: Embrace the “365 party girl” aesthetic with the official brat calling card — acid green. This may not be for everyone, but for the die-hard brat girls it’s a must to fearlessly dye hair in varying shades of green, from chartreuse and acid to neon.

Take the plunge with a full head of green locks, green ombré wigs or braids with green highlights. Consult a professional hairdresser if you want a perfect dye job and maintain hair health.

Just showered: Channel ultimate cool-girl energy with hair that looks freshly washed with no time to style it perfectly, wet from an ocean dip or slightly sweated out on the dancefloor. At Andreadamo, N°21, and Dhruv Kapoor, models sported hair that was brushed off the face as if combed through with the fingers, with a dampened, broken-apart texture and tousled, controlled frizz at the ends.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

Princess Hair: Take your cue from actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph with hair that looks ethereal, care-free, and hyper-feminine. With 2024 having been dubbed the “anti-bob year”, get Rapunzel-esque butt-grazing lengths styled in loose, ethereal waves.

Whether you prefer wigs, weaves or braids, go for double-digit inches when it comes to length or add long clip-on hair extensions.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

Clean-girl rows: Calling all the girlies who want to give clean girl with an edge this festive season. Mix the best of cornrow and goddess-braid worlds with cornrows styled into a low bun and weave two wavy hair pieces into braids, as when doing goddess braid, at the hairline to create wispy, face-framing pieces.

Finish off by laying down baby hairs using an edge-tamer gel to give the style that super-sleek clean-girl feel with a twist.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

Clip Nostalgia: Why settle for just one hair accessory when cool girls everywhere are overloading their tresses with artfully mismatched accessories? Y2K snap clips, claw clips, and bows are given an editorial refresh when overloaded into buns, braids or loose hair.

The key is not to over-think it and steer away from having accessories looking too carefully placed. Keep placement along the hairline or scattered over the entire head, stopping in line with the ears.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

