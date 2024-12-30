Calling all the girlies who want to be in the 'cool-girl hair' club

The cool-girl club has an all-access pass this season as hair celebrates individual style, unbothered placement, and “girl’s girl” energy.

Brat green: Embrace the “365 party girl” aesthetic with the official brat calling card — acid green. This may not be for everyone, but for the die-hard brat girls it’s a must to fearlessly dye hair in varying shades of green, from chartreuse and acid to neon.

Take the plunge with a full head of green locks, green ombré wigs or braids with green highlights. Consult a professional hairdresser if you want a perfect dye job and maintain hair health.

Just showered: Channel ultimate cool-girl energy with hair that looks freshly washed with no time to style it perfectly, wet from an ocean dip or slightly sweated out on the dancefloor. At Andreadamo, N°21, and Dhruv Kapoor, models sported hair that was brushed off the face as if combed through with the fingers, with a dampened, broken-apart texture and tousled, controlled frizz at the ends.