Channel your inner '365 party girl' this December with these makeup tips
From sci-fi eyes to 1980s disco, stand out from the crowd with these party-approved trends
Be the life of the party (and the coolest girl you know) with trends that scream main-character energy.
Makeup: Made you look
Dancing queen
The 1980s are back with a vengeance — delicate hues of cool-toned blue are swiping their way onto an eyelid near you. From pale true blues to light turquoise, the mandate is soft, chalky, and frosty hues that complement your skin tone. Go for powder or cream-shadow textures applied with abandon over the lids. Lean into the disco-diva aesthetic by layering eyeshadow with a frosty glitter for extra sparkle.
Try: Revolution Forever Flawless Dynamic Tranquil Eyeshadow Palette, R195; MAC Dazzleshadow Liquid Eye Shadow in Diamond Crumbles, R540.
The new ‘clean’ girl
The clean-girl aesthetic is letting loose, as fresh-faced coverage becomes more achievable. Think skincare-loving clean girl who’s had a little party fun and missed a few Zs. Skin looks pared back with a slight lived-in sheen (likely from an emergency application of a hydrating facial mist) but may have dark circles and blemishes that are minimally perfected with the help of concealer.
Try: Huda Beauty Easy Blur Primer 30ml, R620; Yardley Stayfast Pressed Powder Sheer Matte Finish in Walnut, R240; MAC Studio Radiance 24HR Luminous Lift Concealer in NC45 9ml, R670.
Crimson upgrade
With burgundy and oxblood slowly becoming the hues of the season, it seems a good time to dust off that red lipstick and give it a richer, more luxurious treatment. The trick is to wear it in unexpected ways: go for glossy, duo-chrome lipstick formulas or rich red lipstick layered with scarlet glitter toppers, or mix two contrasting red shades for an ombré effect or customised shade.
Try: The Body Shop Freestyle Multi-Tasking Matte Colour in Real 15ml, R240; Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Fruit Snackz, R470.
Club-kid vision
Don’t freak out… Diesel just gave us the coolest sci-fi-inspired, club-kid look to try this party season. Mixing artistry and SFX makeup, models were given eerie stares by way of coloured contact lenses with matching lashes and eyeliner. Go bold and add coloured contacts or skip them entirely and go for eyelashes and liner in vibrant, matching hues, such as blue, orange, or neon yellow, for a more wearable version.
Try: Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Lady Lagoon, R565; Benefit BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara in Bright Blue, R515.