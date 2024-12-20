Channel your inner '365 party girl' this December with these makeup tips

Be the life of the party (and the coolest girl you know) with trends that scream main-character energy.

Makeup: Made you look

From sci-fi eyes to 1980s disco, stand out from the crowd with these party-approved trends.

Dancing queen

The 1980s are back with a vengeance — delicate hues of cool-toned blue are swiping their way onto an eyelid near you. From pale true blues to light turquoise, the mandate is soft, chalky, and frosty hues that complement your skin tone. Go for powder or cream-shadow textures applied with abandon over the lids. Lean into the disco-diva aesthetic by layering eyeshadow with a frosty glitter for extra sparkle.

Try: Revolution Forever Flawless Dynamic Tranquil Eyeshadow Palette, R195; MAC Dazzleshadow Liquid Eye Shadow in Diamond Crumbles, R540.