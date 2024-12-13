How are you celebrating Christmas?
I want to be with those I love. These people are my mom, my grandmother and my daughter, who are all in KZN.
What are you leaving in 2024
I want to leave the spirit of procrastination.
What was your highlight of the year?
Landing a role on Netflix was a pleasure to tick off my bucket list. I also got a cool role on a soapie [Muvhango].
When you are OOO where are we going to find you?
I plan to DJ at festivals and clubs. I’m an actor by day and DJ by night. I play Afro-tech, 3-Step and gqom.
Production credit
Photography Themba Mokase/Red Hot Ops | Photographer’s assistant Hlengi Welala | Fashion director Sharon Armstrong | Production and styling Jennifer Krug and Liso Ceza | Make-up Annice Roux-Gerber | Hair Faith Seuoe
Stocklist
Mr Price mrp.com | Nao Serati naoserati.com | House of Olé ole@houseofole.co.za | Foschini bash.com/foschini | The Bam Collective thebamcollective.com | H&M superbalist.com/brand/hm | Swarovski swarovski.com/en_GB-ZA/ | ERRE erre-fashion.com | Fundudzi africariseonline.co.za
SMag is currently OOO with Netflix
A-listers, Lunathi Mampofu, Tyson Mathonsi, Kwenzo Ngcobo and Trix Vivier, tell us how they're spending their festive.
Image: Themba Mokase
Dearest SMaggers,
We are done “kind regarding”!
We are currently OOO (out-of-office) indulging in Dezemba. Try not to miss us too much.
We have traded deadlines for unforgettable Netflix guilty pleasures. Refer to the attached, our final digital cover of the year, for a binge-watch guide.
You can catch Lunathi Mampofu in Disaster Holiday, Tyson Mathonsi in Umjolo: The Gone Girl, Kwenzo Ngcobo in Soon Comes Night and Trix Vivier in Umjolo: Day Ones.
We have limited access to email, if it’s urgent send a DM.
Kind Regards,
Emmanuel Tjiya
Editor-in-Chief, Sowetan S Mag.
Lunathi Mampofu
Image: Themba Mokase
How are you celebrating Christmas?
I plan to spend more time with my family, I haven’t seen in a long time. In the past two years, I’ve spent the festive with them.
What is the one thing you are leaving in 2024?
I want to stop being too nice. I’ve got a bad habit of being a “yes man” all the time and it hasn’t got me anywhere with work, friends or acquaintances.
What was your highlight of the year?
I enjoyed travelling this year, especially going to Paris for the Formula E Season 11. I also took away two awards at the Feather Awards and who can forget my SA Film and Television Award nod?
When you are OOO where are we going to find you?
You’ll find me on social media. If I decide not to travel anywhere, you’ll find me on the coast of Cape Town.
Kwenzo Ngcobo
Image: Themba Mokase
How are you celebrating Christmas?
I plan to be with my family back home in KZN. It’s going to be our second year without my dad, so I want to be with my mom and siblings. Losing my father has been a life-changing experience because you’re expected to step up.
What are you leaving in 2024?
I want to leave negative vibes behind. I want to maintain peace and order in my life and can only achieve that if I’m not associating with the wrong people.
How will you remember 2024?
Nothing but thunderbolts. I kept getting role after role this year. I hope to get international opportunities that will allow me to work with big names.
When you are OOO where are we going to find you?
At my mother’s house and probably one of these groove places closer to New Year’s Eve.
Trix Vivier
Image: Themba Mokase
How are you celebrating Christmas?
My parents are coming to our house in Dubai this year. Even though December is our winter, we still have plenty of sunshine and beautiful weather.
What are you leaving in 2024?
Patience is the key to acquiring anything worthwhile. Patience is necessary to gain perspective which in turn will tell you whether something is worthwhile.
How will you remember 2024?
Weird, wonderful, unexpected, outlandishly challenging and after all fleeting.
When you are OOO where are we going to find you?
You won’t. [laughs].
Production credit
Photography Themba Mokase/Red Hot Ops | Photographer’s assistant Hlengi Welala | Fashion director Sharon Armstrong | Production and styling Jennifer Krug and Liso Ceza | Make-up Annice Roux-Gerber | Hair Faith Seuoe
Stocklist
Mr Price mrp.com | Nao Serati naoserati.com | House of Olé ole@houseofole.co.za | Foschini bash.com/foschini | The Bam Collective thebamcollective.com | H&M superbalist.com/brand/hm | Swarovski swarovski.com/en_GB-ZA/ | ERRE erre-fashion.com | Fundudzi africariseonline.co.za
