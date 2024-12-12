Happy Dezemba, SMaggers!
The Mzansi summer holidays have officially kicked off. We know you can’t wait to catch up on all those siestas and much-needed family time – but don’t let your style game be caught sleeping.
As the VVIPs we know you are, those soirée invites are rolling in fast and soon your wardrobe may need to be freshened up. Before you check out your shopping cart, remember when buying clothing for the holiday season, search for items that complement your current closet and you will wear again. Start with updating your shoes and accessories – it's a simple and cost-effective way to breathe new life into any garment.
Whether you are planning to attend music festivals, your turn to host the family Xmas lunch or letting loose at the office end-of-year party; we have you covered with our summer style guide inspired by the spring-summer runway.
Tulle wraps
Spring-summer runway looks to channel this December
Tulle wraps, white tank tops, floral prints top the summer style guide list
Image: John Phillips/Getty Images
Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The “naked fashion” trend is shifting gears for summer. The see-through trend that left jaws-dropping on the runways and red carpets receive a soft filter with playful draping, whimsical ruching and soft layers. As seen on the runways of Dolce & Gabbana, a model walks the showcase in a racy black sheer ruched skirt with a corset.
Glamorous athleisure
Image: John Phillips/Getty Images for Gucci
Glamour meets comfort as this season athleisure staples are elevated to new fashion heights. Sleek tracksuit jackets are paired with a sweeping floor-length tulle skirt for the ultimate weekend fit as seen on the runways at Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ralph Lauren. At Gucci, models walked the runways in colourful variations of the anorak and parkas with ballroom skirts.
The Little White Tank
Image: Thierry Chesnot/ Getty Images
Dubbed by the fashion website Who What Wear, the cousin to the basic white T-shirt, the white vest has regained its popularity on the fashion runways. Beloved for its feminine neckline, the vest is the perfect companion for any outfit. As seen on the runways of Vaquera, a model walked the ramp in a monochrome white ensemble paired with silk boxer shorts, statement worker boots and a baseball cap.
Full bloom florals
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images
Floral prints such as chintz, a type of woodblock floral print most common in wallpaper, are making a romantic feature this season. As seen at Loewe, models walked the ramp in various floral printed candy floss-hued satin ladylike tea dresses that appeared to be blowing in the wind.
Fantastic fringes
Image: John Phillips/Getty Images for Gucci
No holiday season capsule is complete without a showstopper party dress. Inspired by the ensemble worn by the ultimate party girl (flapper girl) in the late 1910s and 1920s, the popular silhouette pairs with fringe or tassel adornment. At Erdem, models walked the ramp in sleeveless crochet; while shimmering water-effect dazzled at Gucci.
Stripes galore
Image: xx/Getty Images
Stripes have made a huge comeback on the runway with the nautical-inspired Breton stripe taking the lead. As seen at Max Mara, a model walked the ramp in a monochrome striped knitted bodysuit with a matching knit cardigan.
Parachute parade
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images
This summer, the maxi dress takes its inspiration from the resurgence of the peplum and bubble skirt we saw earlier in the year. The voluminous, oversized silhouette gives the impression of an open parachute, hence its name. As seen on the Zimmermann runway, a model walked the showcase in a khaki oversized anorak paired with open gladiator sandals.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain /Getty Images
