New Speedcat campaign a 'full-circle moment' for Zee Nxumalo

The year 2024 will be remembered as one that amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo made her mark with hits like Thula Mabota and Ama Gear.
On a scorching Midvaal Raceway sunny day, we meet under a gazebo in the middle of the racetrack. Twenty-five minutes outside of Johannesburg, the Fast5 Motorsport Raceway in Meyerton is the secret location for her new Puma Speedcat campaign shoot with fellow amapiano star Young Stunna.
A few weeks before we met, the 21-year-old rising musician, real name Zandile Nxumalo, checked off a great milestone in her career after making her debut performance at the 30th SA Music Awards (Samas). Throw in the mix an impressive social following, countless artist collaborations and numerous chart-toppers, suffice it to say a star is born.
Easy-going Nxumalo is feeling flu-ish on the day, but she has waited for this moment all her life, so the show must go on.
Next, Nxumalo plans to release an album to prove that she is no one-hit wonder.
“When it comes to amapiano, people say it comes easy, but how you maintain the blow-up will determine whether it's yours or we all are doing it and sharing it. It’s my responsibility to prove to the people that it's not by chance or luck... it was time,” she says.
“People want more to prove that it’s not luck and that I’m the one. If it's not luck, do it three times, but we take it step-by-step; we are in no hurry.”
Nxumalo solidified her name after a video of her cover of Amablesser by Mlindo the Vocalist went viral in 2018. Since then she has dropped her EP KwaNxumalo yielding tracks such as Ama2K, Pholile, Sobabili and Siyajola. This festive season she is booked and busy.
“I will be performing on Christmas,” she says citing that her call time is 5pm, so she will have the Christmas morning with family.
“I’m 21 years old and have been spending 20 years of Christmas with my family. They will be okay for one year.”
Kitted in the Formula 1-inspired racer jacket paired with a white micro-mini and futuristic polaroid sunglass, Nxumalo is a photographer’s dream nailing her poses with attitude and playful cheek.
Cue Young Stunna who enters the frame in a customised denim ensemble, dripping in chains and a racer helmet. He basks in the home run of his first solo concert Kwa Mashaya at Carnival City last month.
“The experience opened my eyes. Thank God for my team who held my hand throughout the process for it to be successful. People coming to my first show with a live band and performing for about an hour was breathtaking,” he says.
New Speedcat campaign a 'full-circle moment' for Zee Nxumalo
Amapiano sensation announced as new Puma SA ambassador alongside Young Stunna
Image: SUPPLIED
The year 2024 will be remembered as one that amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo made her mark with hits like Thula Mabota and Ama Gear.
On a scorching Midvaal Raceway sunny day, we meet under a gazebo in the middle of the racetrack. Twenty-five minutes outside of Johannesburg, the Fast5 Motorsport Raceway in Meyerton is the secret location for her new Puma Speedcat campaign shoot with fellow amapiano star Young Stunna.
A few weeks before we met, the 21-year-old rising musician, real name Zandile Nxumalo, checked off a great milestone in her career after making her debut performance at the 30th SA Music Awards (Samas). Throw in the mix an impressive social following, countless artist collaborations and numerous chart-toppers, suffice it to say a star is born.
Easy-going Nxumalo is feeling flu-ish on the day, but she has waited for this moment all her life, so the show must go on.
Next, Nxumalo plans to release an album to prove that she is no one-hit wonder.
“When it comes to amapiano, people say it comes easy, but how you maintain the blow-up will determine whether it's yours or we all are doing it and sharing it. It’s my responsibility to prove to the people that it's not by chance or luck... it was time,” she says.
“People want more to prove that it’s not luck and that I’m the one. If it's not luck, do it three times, but we take it step-by-step; we are in no hurry.”
Nxumalo solidified her name after a video of her cover of Amablesser by Mlindo the Vocalist went viral in 2018. Since then she has dropped her EP KwaNxumalo yielding tracks such as Ama2K, Pholile, Sobabili and Siyajola. This festive season she is booked and busy.
“I will be performing on Christmas,” she says citing that her call time is 5pm, so she will have the Christmas morning with family.
“I’m 21 years old and have been spending 20 years of Christmas with my family. They will be okay for one year.”
Kitted in the Formula 1-inspired racer jacket paired with a white micro-mini and futuristic polaroid sunglass, Nxumalo is a photographer’s dream nailing her poses with attitude and playful cheek.
Cue Young Stunna who enters the frame in a customised denim ensemble, dripping in chains and a racer helmet. He basks in the home run of his first solo concert Kwa Mashaya at Carnival City last month.
“The experience opened my eyes. Thank God for my team who held my hand throughout the process for it to be successful. People coming to my first show with a live band and performing for about an hour was breathtaking,” he says.
Image: SUPPLIED
“I performed for two hours, so my team put me on a diet plan to stay healthy. I cut out liquor and sugary drinks. I’m touching on three months since I began and my poor taste buds.”
Born Sandile Msimango, the 27-year-old from Daveyton says he will miss Christmas with his family.
“It's been three years since I enjoyed Christmas with the family and I miss them. But I’m not complaining as I love performing for my people,” he says.
“It used to be potato salad with mayonnaise and fried chicken. Now there is a first and second course; life has been good.”
Two weeks later, we meet again at The Playground in Braamfontein, Johannesburg – this time around they hit the stage at the Speedcat Fitstop event.
The attitude of the street lifestyle sneaker meets the spirit of F1 motorsport as Speedcat marks its 25th anniversary. Nxumalo and Young Stunna are announced as the new ambassadors for Puma SA, fronting the new Speedcat campaign they shot at Midvaal Raceway.
In attendance are A-listers such as Shalate Sekhabi, Wanda Zuma, Kagiso Rabada, Teko Modise, Doctor Khumalo, Zola Nombona, Uncle Vinny, Freshbycaddy, Tshego Koke, Elaine, Maglera Doe Boy, Siphesihle Ndaba and Bongiwe Msomi.
“When I lived in Braam, I’d walk past their store and see people carrying shoe boxes. I couldn’t afford even the smallest item back then, but I always told myself, 'One day, I’m coming back for those boxes'. To now be an official ambassador, it’s a full-circle moment,” says Nxumalo.
Young Stunna adds: “Getting the Puma deal was a highlight; It all started with Uncle Riky [late Riky Rick] in about 2021 when we walked into a Puma store and he said to lock the doors and bought up the shop. I’ve been praying to work with them since 2021.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
The Imprint dynasty: Getting to know fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane
The gospel according to Lordkez
Love is blind: When Londa Mavundla fell for Netflix star, Buntu Petse
Legally bold: Filah Lah Lah makes local R&B new again
Stylish mom influenced Welcome Moyo's love for fashion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos