Zee Nxumalo and Young Stunna join Puma for a Speedcat joyride
Formula 1 vibes meet amapiano energy in the new campaign celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand’s iconic racing-inspired sneaker
Puma announced its newest brand ambassadors, rising amapiano artists Zee Nxumalo and Young Stunna, at its recent Speedcat Fitstop event in Johannesburg.
The Speedcat celebration took place in Braamfontein, the spiritual heart of Puma SA, and showcased the iconic sneaker with its performance racing-inspired silhouette. The event was lit by headline acts Zee, Stunna and Maglera Doe Boy taking guests on a wild ride and setting the scene for the season.
Fuelled by the energy of the celebration, Zee and Stunna got revved for an exciting new journey with the brand. Their first stop is Puma SA’s Speedcat campaign, rolling out nationally in December.
“We are super excited to welcome Zee and Stunna to the Puma Fam,” said Puma marketing director Brett Bellinger. “These exceptionally talented young artists are a perfect match for the Speedcat campaign and join global superstars Dua Lipa and K-pop sensation Rosé in redefining the iconic sneaker for a new generation.”
Puma SA’s Speedcat campaign tells the story of a road trip. Beneath the Jozi sun, Zee’s adventure kicks off in the classic black Speedcat, matched with a sleek silver racing jacket. Cruising open roads with the city fading into the distance, she exudes effortless elegance, her signature style shining through every kilometre.
Stunna’s Speedcat journey sets off in the fiery red Speedcat, styled with customised denims, a look capturing his essence, as he joins Zee for the road trip of a lifetime, defying expectations and showcasing his spontaneity and sense of adventure.
Originally designed in 1999 for Formula 1 drivers, the Speedcat was first launched as a lifestyle shoe in 2000 with versions available in mid- and low-cut styles. These shoes quickly gained popularity, especially among motorsport fans and fashion enthusiasts.
The Speedcat has since been treated to collaborations and limited-edition releases, continually evolving with each iteration and being adopted by the trendsetters and pacesetters of each new generation.
For 2024, the Speedcat has been pulled from the Puma archive for its 25th anniversary and is now seen on two of SA’s hottest talents whose amapiano sounds are making impressions across the globe.
The sartorial star of the current campaign, the Puma Speedcat OG, R1,999, is available from Puma.com, Puma retail stores, Sportscene and Shesha.
This article was sponsored by Puma.