Zee Nxumalo and Young Stunna join Puma for a Speedcat joyride

Fuelled by the energy of the celebration, Zee and Stunna got revved for an exciting new journey with the brand. Their first stop is Puma SA’s Speedcat campaign, rolling out nationally in December.

“We are super excited to welcome Zee and Stunna to the Puma Fam,” said Puma marketing director Brett Bellinger. “These exceptionally talented young artists are a perfect match for the Speedcat campaign and join global superstars Dua Lipa and K-pop sensation Rosé in redefining the iconic sneaker for a new generation.”

Puma SA’s Speedcat campaign tells the story of a road trip. Beneath the Jozi sun, Zee’s adventure kicks off in the classic black Speedcat, matched with a sleek silver racing jacket. Cruising open roads with the city fading into the distance, she exudes effortless elegance, her signature style shining through every kilometre.

Stunna’s Speedcat journey sets off in the fiery red Speedcat, styled with customised denims, a look capturing his essence, as he joins Zee for the road trip of a lifetime, defying expectations and showcasing his spontaneity and sense of adventure.

Originally designed in 1999 for Formula 1 drivers, the Speedcat was first launched as a lifestyle shoe in 2000 with versions available in mid- and low-cut styles. These shoes quickly gained popularity, especially among motorsport fans and fashion enthusiasts.