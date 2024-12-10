Hanging out with Teko Modise

Teko Modise aka The General has entered his grootman and football-legend era. SMag goes down memory lane to some of his festive memories, style tips and advice for aspirant footballers.

Fave festive-season memories

Back in the day, I had huge responsibilities because of the brands I represented. So, I would hardly enjoy the festive season, fully. I’d often be jealous when I’d see how much fun other people were having, but I had to play the ambassador role, which was a priority at the time.

I would always look forward to our football breaks. I would use those moments to detach from the world and go on trips, even if it was for two or three days. I don’t want to travel this year; I plan to spend time with my family. I want to be indoors most of this festive season. I’ve been doing so many things this year, all I plan on doing is to reconnect with everyone I couldn’t spend time with these past months.

Style tips

Style is personal expression through the use of clothes. As footballers, we never had the opportunity to express ourselves, as we always had to wear our football-club uniform. This is why freedom of expression is very important to me.I always go for comfortability more than anything but, in the same breath, I don’t overthink what I wear because most of what I wear is mood dependent.

Trying out different combinations of colours usually sets you apart from the norm. I always try to push boundaries and take fashion to the edge, beyond what the average guy would necessarily do.

Grooming tips

I lead a very healthy lifestyle, it’s important for me to stay fit. I’m at the gym a lot. It’s crucial to inherit the culture of exercising, it’s good for you as you age.I go to the hair salon once a week to get my hair done.

Looking neat and presentable usually speaks highly of you. I get my nails done every two weeks. As a footballer, I’ve made it a point to invest in facial products. We’re usually on set and get makeup done — using good products will help preserve and protect your skin. I make sure to wear sunscreen when I’m out and about.