Love is blind: When Londa Mavundla fell for Netflix star, Buntu Petse

Their internet romance was so intense that Londa Mavundla and Buntu Petse fell in love before they even met.

The meeting

Buntu: A friend decided to hook me up. She felt it was time that I found love. So, she went on X (formerly Twitter) and put me on blast, Bachelorette style. She asked men who were bold enough to date me to step forward and Londa happened to be one of those to rear his head.

He instantly caught my attention, plus he had seen me on campus [University of the Witwatersrand], so there was no pressure in terms of what he expected me to look like. We proceeded to the talking stage at the beginning of 2018. We officially met for the first time when school opened in February.

Londa: One could say we had our “love is blind” moment, even though I had seen her before on campus. When we were on holiday in January, we’d speak every day and fell in love with each other before we met in person. I felt all sorts of emotions meeting her for the time because Buntu was a big personality at Wits and I was more laidback and calm. Before we even said “Hi” she kissed me — that somehow relaxed all the rules and made it easier for us to vibe.