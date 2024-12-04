The Imprint dynasty: Getting to know fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane
Renowned fashion designer is prepping to celebrate 10 years of his label next year
Mzukisi Mbane is growing the Imprint ZA family with the addition of two Jack Russell terriers, which are in tow when he arrives for his SMag shoot with new-season garments from his label, loved for its vibrant and unique African prints.
Zion and Levi are super friendly and athletic, keeping the 35-year-old designer in top shape. He later tells me that owning the two dogs have taught him a lot about patience and being less in control.
While he gets ready for his close-up, his cousin and fashion stylist Thobeka Mbane keeps an eye on Zion and Levi. His friend and fashion designer Mpumelelo Dhlamini, of the label Ezokhetho, is there for support and to double up on reinforcement — Zion and Levi are that much of a handful. “They were surprisingly well-behaved today, at home they wreak havoc,” Mzukisi quips at the end of the shoot, right after they join him on set (they seem a bit camera-shy).
Zion and Levi are not the only new additions to the Imprint family. Mzukisi has also bought a new house in Joburg, with an Imprint i-Khaya glass-walled cottage serving as his home office, atelier, and store. Mzukisi reflects on his winning year, his partnership with Birkenstock, Imprint turning 10, his plans for the holiday season, and more:
What was your highlight of 2024?
My decision to buy a brick-and-mortar i-khaya [home] for the brand. It resembles the solid anchor of the brand; an anchor symbol forms part of our logo.
How do you keep Imprint ZA relevant?
With my ability to reference the past, see its importance, and move forward. Many people who look back are unable to look ahead and find themselves stuck in the past, and vice-versa. With the brand, I’ve found that people are excited by its nostalgia, the familiarity that comes with something that is not too new and the appreciation of the freshness of newness that is not stuck in a specific trend or era.
How are you celebrating Christmas in your new home?
Now I’m in my mid-thirties, festive has a more special meaning. I have my own home and I can invite loved ones who have been part of my journey, both my immediate family and the people whom I consider family [even though] we are not related by blood.
What is the dish you are looking forward to this festive?
My mom’s homemade custard and jelly. I do the cooking on Christmas, but I have reserved that for her. It’s her thing. I believe it makes her feel seen as the mother.
What are some of your big plans for the new year?
I’m excited about my return to the Menswear Fashion Week runway in Cape Town. They gave birth to Imprint ZA. Next year, we are celebrating 10 years of both SA Menswear Week and Imprint ZA, and we planning to go big. When I did my first show in 2015, I was working backstage and was responsible for all the designers’ clothes. All I wanted was to be on the ramp.
I was scouted by them, and they gave me my first runway opportunity. I’m excited to partner with them and to celebrate what they gave me and what they continue to stand for.
Your latest collection, Sizalwa Ngobani, features designs from the brand’s first print [red, blue, and white]. What does the founding print symbolise for the brand?
The red, blue, and white print was inspired by “masigoduke” bags. It was always about finding our roots and a place we can call home, which the bag symbolises. Years on, home is this new place. It’s a space where people can come and experience both the brand and me. Imprint is an extension of who I am.
Why was it important to refresh the red, white, and blueprint and incorporate the designs into your latest collection?
Life had felt like I was always chasing the next thing, and I needed to reconnect with the story of Imprint ZA. The last time I showcased that print was 10 years ago. The concept behind Sizalwa Ngobani wasn’t about reclaiming our ancestry but about who we are as a brand. The red, blue, and white founding print symbolised our beliefs and dreams for the brand.
In our constant chasing after newness, we forget the importance of being rooted in something that gave life to the brand.
Imprint ZA continues to have a long-standing partnership with heritage footwear brand Birkenstock — how is that going?
I initially didn’t think Birkenstock was a thing for me, until they approached me to collaborate on a national in-store campaign. For the collection, we paired the Buyel ’ekhaya collection with their styles, which translated beautifully.
Since then, we have partnered on runway shows at SA Menswear Week last year and AFI [African Fashion International] Cape Town. Through the campaign, my admiration grew for the brand; they have a beautiful story and remain rooted in their heritage, never compromising. They are my footwear partner of choice.