The Imprint dynasty: Getting to know fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane

Mzukisi Mbane is growing the Imprint ZA family with the addition of two Jack Russell terriers, which are in tow when he arrives for his SMag shoot with new-season garments from his label, loved for its vibrant and unique African prints.

Zion and Levi are super friendly and athletic, keeping the 35-year-old designer in top shape. He later tells me that owning the two dogs have taught him a lot about patience and being less in control.

While he gets ready for his close-up, his cousin and fashion stylist Thobeka Mbane keeps an eye on Zion and Levi. His friend and fashion designer Mpumelelo Dhlamini, of the label Ezokhetho, is there for support and to double up on reinforcement — Zion and Levi are that much of a handful. “They were surprisingly well-behaved today, at home they wreak havoc,” Mzukisi quips at the end of the shoot, right after they join him on set (they seem a bit camera-shy).

Zion and Levi are not the only new additions to the Imprint family. Mzukisi has also bought a new house in Joburg, with an Imprint i-Khaya glass-walled cottage serving as his home office, atelier, and store. Mzukisi reflects on his winning year, his partnership with Birkenstock, Imprint turning 10, his plans for the holiday season, and more:

What was your highlight of 2024?

My decision to buy a brick-and-mortar i-khaya [home] for the brand. It resembles the solid anchor of the brand; an anchor symbol forms part of our logo.

How do you keep Imprint ZA relevant?

With my ability to reference the past, see its importance, and move forward. Many people who look back are unable to look ahead and find themselves stuck in the past, and vice-versa. With the brand, I’ve found that people are excited by its nostalgia, the familiarity that comes with something that is not too new and the appreciation of the freshness of newness that is not stuck in a specific trend or era.