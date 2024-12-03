The gospel according to Lordkez

With a rich music catalogue yielding songs such as Judas, Glory, Holy Matrimony, Heavens Gate, Sunday, and The Lord’s Prayer, the artistic path of Lordkez is bursting with biblical metaphors, Christian tropes, spiritual overtones, and devotional undertones.

The artwork for her debut album Testament includes themes of religious iconography, with a crown of thorns, a cross necklace, and a wimple covering her head.

The 25-year-old singer’s genre-fluid and distinct sound fusing R&B, neo-soul, and hip hop makes her one of the most exciting names to watch, and she won her first SA Music Award (Sama) four days before her SMag cover shoot.

Real name Keziah Zoë Meyers, she was born in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, where she was raised in a church. One of her biggest influences is her grandfather, a priest. Her mother and father played the pipe organ, later teaching her when she was in the church choir.

“I fell in love with music then. My mom listened to a lot of India Arie and Whitney Houston — that’s where my love for R&B came from. My dad listened to a lot of heavy rap, from Tupac Shakur to Nas, Jay-Z, and The Notorious B.I.G., which is where all the rap influence comes from.”

In grade 9 she relocated to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, and that’s where her musical ear became pitch perfect. “It was a huge culture shock, coming from a small town and seeing the world for what it is, experiencing different cultures and people. That’s when I realised that I could also follow my dreams, like my mother,” she recalls.

At about the same time she learnt how to play guitar and started posting music covers online. Later, when she was about 17, she recorded her first original song with a friend. Although she would rather forget that period, I do manage to get the name of the song out of her. It was called Hold You Down and was uploaded onto SoundCloud. “It was terrible. It was inspired by Amy Winehouse. It was very raw and cringe. My family was very supportive and shared the song,” she laughs.