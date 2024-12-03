Stylish mom influenced Welcome Moyo's love for fashion

Moyo strutted down the runway in a co-ordinated ensemble with a bellowing-sleeved cape in celeste blue. The design was accented by cerise and marigold tribal print detail and glitter boots to match.
“I have a particular perspective on how I put myself together. Similar to Imprint and Mzukisi which is why we worked well,” says Moyo.
“When I was announced as the winner of Mzukisi I was excited. It was a combination of months of anticipation, prayer, thinking, wondering and wishing.”
Big A-listers were in attendance on the night including Sjava, Wanda Baloyi, Sophie Ndaba, Mamokgethi Phakeng, Zamani Mbatha, Siphesihle Vazi, Mpumelelo Dhlamini, Siyabonga Mtshali, Mpumi Mlambi, Ronny Mahlakwane and Yaya Mavundla.
Former SMag cover stars and legendary kwaito group Boom Shaka were the surprise guest performers.
“My love for fashion subconsciously began with my mom; a very stylish woman. She had this black jewellery box with pearls and brooches and wore faux fur coat jackets,” says Moyo.
“Experimenting with my fashion took off in the early days of Afropunk. That era was a stamp that highlighted my love for fashion. I love creating and wearing my clothes. I applied for fashion design after matric but chose to pursue journalism, but that fashion element stayed with me.
“After the show, I was telling my mom and sister that we all know that life is not perfect, but it has perfect moments and that night was that perfect moment.”
Boasting with pride, Proudly SA’s chief marketing officer, Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, reflected on this year’s competition.
“This year’s Local Fashion Police competition has been an incredible journey of discovery, creativity, and unity,” she said.
“The finale is not just about celebrating our winners but about celebrating the broader message of the campaign – that local fashion is more than a trend, it’s a movement driving economic empowerment and job creation. Seeing these designs come to life is a testament to the immense talent within our borders, and we’re proud to champion this cause.”
Stylish mom influenced Welcome Moyo's love for fashion
Designer wins fashion police contest after months of anticipation, prayer
Image: SUPPLIED
As a wedding guest, the biggest no-no is to never upstage the bride with your look. It's an old-age adage – not if Welcome Moyo has anything to do with it.
The 37-year-old fashion designer and copywriter from Alexandra in Johannesburg does not believe in the etiquette for wedding guest attire to go demure (officially Dictionary.com's 2024 Word of the Year).
Moyo strongly holds weddings to be a fashion spectacular.
“Weddings should be treated like Met Gala. They are a time to show up but doing so while I honour invites and themes,” Moyo says.
“I have been told by someone they're never going to invite me to their wedding and I’ll attend the wedding via Teams or Zoom, but they said it with love.
“What is challenging with weddings is they differ and I always ask myself how do I make something specific to the theme but also speaks to who I am as Welcome.”
Moyo joined Boogy Maboi, Nokukhanya Shandu and Kamogelo Machaba as winners of the 2024 Proudly SA Local Fashion Police competition finale at The Station in Newtown, Johannesburg, last week.
They all walked the runway in creations – worth R40,000 each – by this year's judges and fashion designers Orapeleng Modutle, Ole Ledimo, Jessica Jane Molebatsi and Mzukisi Mbane. Running for the fourth year, the competition urged South Africans to strike a pose in locally made outfits.
“I didn't know about the competition. When I saw that Mzukisi [Mbane] is one of the judges I told myself I must enter,” says Moyo.
“The outfit that won me the competition I put together for a wedding not long ago.”
Past judges for the competition include Palesa Mokubung, David Tlale, Gert-Johan Coetzee and Otis Selfo.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: Ray Manzana
Moyo strutted down the runway in a co-ordinated ensemble with a bellowing-sleeved cape in celeste blue. The design was accented by cerise and marigold tribal print detail and glitter boots to match.
“I have a particular perspective on how I put myself together. Similar to Imprint and Mzukisi which is why we worked well,” says Moyo.
“When I was announced as the winner of Mzukisi I was excited. It was a combination of months of anticipation, prayer, thinking, wondering and wishing.”
Big A-listers were in attendance on the night including Sjava, Wanda Baloyi, Sophie Ndaba, Mamokgethi Phakeng, Zamani Mbatha, Siphesihle Vazi, Mpumelelo Dhlamini, Siyabonga Mtshali, Mpumi Mlambi, Ronny Mahlakwane and Yaya Mavundla.
Former SMag cover stars and legendary kwaito group Boom Shaka were the surprise guest performers.
“My love for fashion subconsciously began with my mom; a very stylish woman. She had this black jewellery box with pearls and brooches and wore faux fur coat jackets,” says Moyo.
“Experimenting with my fashion took off in the early days of Afropunk. That era was a stamp that highlighted my love for fashion. I love creating and wearing my clothes. I applied for fashion design after matric but chose to pursue journalism, but that fashion element stayed with me.
“After the show, I was telling my mom and sister that we all know that life is not perfect, but it has perfect moments and that night was that perfect moment.”
Boasting with pride, Proudly SA’s chief marketing officer, Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, reflected on this year’s competition.
“This year’s Local Fashion Police competition has been an incredible journey of discovery, creativity, and unity,” she said.
“The finale is not just about celebrating our winners but about celebrating the broader message of the campaign – that local fashion is more than a trend, it’s a movement driving economic empowerment and job creation. Seeing these designs come to life is a testament to the immense talent within our borders, and we’re proud to champion this cause.”
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
New Miss Soweto thanks former contestant mom for inspiration
IN PICS | See how Gert-Johan Coetzee is taking over Disney
Ed's Letter: What a year, yoh!
Big collab for fashion designer Mandla Thabethe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos