Legally bold: Filah Lah Lah makes local R&B new again

Heeding her parents’ wishes for her to have a legal career, Filah Lah Lah got her law degree from the University of Limpopo. But her heart always belonged to music, so, when her family urged her to practise law for at least a year (her older brother Karabo is also a lawyer), she decided to bet on herself instead. It has all paid off — she’s on a winning streak as one of the artists who have made local R&B new again.

“My dad did political science and he became a diplomat, but I think he always wanted to be a lawyer and he sort of passed that on to us,” she notes.

The 29-year-old singer found her voice in varsity, after her roommate’s boyfriend had heard her singing and invited her to join a band. She thought she was going to sing backup and was more than happy to do that — Mariah Carey had started as a backup singer. But, to her surprise, she was the lead singer and the band Redwood was formed. For most of her varsity years, they performed at campus events and at Meropa Casino and Entertainment World in Polokwane.

After graduating in 2019, she went solo with the release of her debut single, Feel’s Like. A year later, during the Covid-19 pandemic, she self-recorded her first EP, Filahsofy, on her smartphone using the Apple software app GarageBand. She then released a six-track offering the same year, with songs such as Defiant and Hate Crowds taking off with R&B lovers. In 2021, she followed with her breakup EP, We’re Gonna Be Just Fine, before she was signed by Sony Music Entertainment Africa.